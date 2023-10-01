3 Falcons to blame for tepid offense, loss vs. Jaguars in London
The Atlanta Falcons played well enough defensively to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in London. Unfortunately, the Dirty Birds offense came up painfully short in their Week 4 defeat.
By John Buhler
2. Arthur Smith has not found away to make his young offensive pieces fit
Admittedly, it is getting harder and harder to defend Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. The former offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans is trying his damnedest to bring the ground-and-pound offense most closely associated with the Mike Vrabel era in Nashville. Two years and change in, and we are left with more headaches and questions than we have results or things to cheer about.
Yes, Dave Ragone may be the offensive coordinator, but this is Smith's scheme. While pounding the rock has been a recipe for success in Atlanta at times over the last few years, it can be rendered useless when the game speeds up and turnovers become very much part of it. Far too often, we see the Falcons offense be behind the eight ball, frequently setting up not-so-advantageous situations.
A lot of this could have to do with forcing easy completions for Ridder to make that amount for little to no yardage. He may like to throw the ball down the field, but Atlanta feels like it is always at a disadvantage whenever Smith dials up a play that requires Ridder to sling it. Every time I look up, the Falcons are in second or third-and-long situations. You cannot play winning football in those spots.
Smith needs to figure out how to make the pieces fit before Halloween, or this could be rough for him.