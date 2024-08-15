3 Falcons in danger of being cut after Matthew Judon trade
By Kinnu Singh
The beloved red sleeves are leaving New England.
The New England Patriots traded star outside linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
The New England Patriots signed star outside linebacker Matthew Judon in free agency before the 2021 season, and the pass rusher enjoyed immediate success under the defensive tutelage of Bill Belichick, the human football encyclopedia. Judon became known for his red sleeves and his iconic celebration as he compiled 28 sacks through his first two seasons with the Patriots.
Entering the final year of his four-year contract, Judon became disgruntled with New England after contentious contract negotiations this offseason. While Belichick had the experience to navigate any on-field or off-field situation related to the team, the Patriots haven't had that advantage with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.
Judon will provide Atlanta with an immediate upgrade to their pass rush. Atlanta finished with just 42 sacks last year, which ranked No. 21 in the league. Judon will join outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie, but his addition will make it more difficult for some Falcons players to make the roster.
OLB DeAngelo Malone
Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but his career hasn't panned out as the team had hoped. The 25-year-old registered 29 tackles with four tackles for a loss and one sack during his rookie season, but he played just two defensive snaps during the 2023 season.
Atlanta already had four linebackers ahead of Malone on the depth chart, and he will fall down to the sixth spot with Judon on the roster.
Judon's addition came after rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason, but having a proven veteran like Judon could make some of the depth pieces at the position more expendable.
DT Eddie Goldman
The addition of Judon could make the Falcons feel more comfortable with sacrificing depth at other positions in the trenches. Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, a 2015 second-round pick by the Chicago Beers, was once a productive player in the NFL. He hasn't played since the 2021 season, however, and his comeback attempts in each of the past two seasons ended before the season even began.
While the outside linebacker has been a glaring weakness on the Falcons roster, the team has a solid defensive line rotation. Defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are Atlanta's top interior threats to collapse the pocket, and Zach Harrison is essentially guaranteed a roster spot behind them.
On a crowded roster that features defensive tackles Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus. Ta'Quon Graham, and Kentavius Street, Goldman will have a tough time battling for a role.
DE James Smith-Williams
The Falcons signed defensive end James Smith-Williams earlier this offseason. The former seventh-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders and has played in 55 of a possible 67 games.
Although Smith-Williams has logged 85 tackles and seven sacks during his time in the NFL, Judon could make him dispensable. Smith-Williams has been lining up opposite Lorenzo Carter with the first team during training camp, but Judon's arrival could change his role with the team.
Judon's 2023 campaign was cut short after he suffered a bicep injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, but he was off to a stellar start before the injury. Judon recorded four sacks, nine quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, and a safety through the first three games of the 2023 season.