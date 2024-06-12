3 former Bills who are shockingly still not signed
By Lior Lampert
The Buffalo Bills have made some difficult roster decisions this offseason because of their brutal payroll situation.
Unfortunately, the roster became too expensive to keep together, prompting the Bills to cut ties with beloved franchise players. Buffalo had three significant cap casualties in the form of Pro Bowl defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Additionally, sending star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in April was reportedly done with the team's long-term financial outlook in mind.
Nonetheless, most of the players the Bills moved on from landed on their feet, finding new homes quickly. Yet, some have shockingly slipped through the cracks and remain available on the open market, headlined by these three veterans. Despite being free agents right now, they all proved to have plenty left in the tank in 2023 to help a Super Bowl contender like the Bills.
3. Latavius Murray, RB
Latavius Murray may not be the Pro Bowler and 1,000-yard rusher he once was, but he can still be a serviceable rotational running back.
The days of Murray being a three-down, bell cow tailback are far in the rearview mirror. However, he always knows how to use his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame to his advantage in goal line/short yardage situations. His four rushing touchdowns and 27 first-down conversions on 79 carries this past season exemplify this.
Moreover, Murray has soft hands as a receiving threat out of the backfield, especially for someone of his stature. He turned 22 targets in 17 receptions and 119 scoreless yards, tallying a 77.3 percent catch rate.
Entering his age-34 campaign, Murray can provide a team with depth at the tailback position. He is an experienced low-cost option who can step up when called upon. Albeit out of necessity, the Bills used him as a start for four games in 2023. So, it is surprising to see no one has signed him yet.
Being an NFL running back is physically taxing. So, it feels like a matter of time before someone gets injured and an opportunity arises for Murray.
2. Shaq Lawson, DE
After re-signing with the Bills on a one-year deal last offseason, Shaq Lawson saw his role diminish in 2023. Despite appearing in 16 games, he logged the lowest defensive rate of his career (33 percent).
The AFC East is all Lawson has ever known in his eight-year career. He spent six seasons with the Bills, one with the Miami Dolphins and another with the New York Jets. Could he join the New England Patriots to complete the divisional tour?
Jokes aside, Lawson is a decent pass rusher who could be a solid addition to a defensive end group in need. He logged 10hurries, seven quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack as a part-time defender for the Bills this past season. His efforts earned him a lackluster albeit respectable 55.0 Pro Football Focus grade in terms of taking down opposing quarterbacks.
Turning 30 this week, Lawson has been reliably available in recent years after an injury-riddled start to his career. He has at least 14 games played in six consecutive campaigns.
A former first-round pick in 2016, teams can do much worse than taking a flier on "Sack-a-shaq."
1. Micah Hyde, S
"It's Bills or retire," former Buffalo star safety said Micah Hyde, per WGR 550 Sports Radio's Sal Capaccio. So, what is general manager Brandon Beane waiting for?
Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Hyde looked the part of a starting-caliber defensive back this past season. In 14 games, he amassed 54 combined tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions. Moreover, he earned an above-average coverage grade from Pro Football Focus (67.2).
Hyde, 34, is only three seasons removed from earning All-Pro Second Team honors. While it may be far-fetched to expect similar production, he can still provide the Bills with a reliable option and a respected locker room voice.
Not to mention, the Bills secondary could benefit from his presence. Buffalo has swapped what may have been the best safety tandem in football between Hyde and Poyer with Mike Edwards and Taylor Rapp. Both are fine players. Nevertheless, it is a notable downgrade.
Mulling retirement, Hyde being a free agent is partly his doing. Ultimately, the ball is seemingly in his court, with the Bills hoping he returns. But why have other contending teams not made a more concerted effort to pry him away from Buffalo?