Bills GM has harsh, blunt words for Stefon Diggs explaining trade
By Lior Lampert
The Buffalo Bills and disgruntled veteran star wide receiver Stefon Diggs experienced a seemingly mutual parting of ways this offseason. However, that doesn't mean they ended on good terms.
Buffalo willingly left behind $31 million in dead money to trade Diggs to the Houston Texans this offseason. Had the team waited until after June 1 to do so, they could have dispersed the financial hit across multiple seasons. But why was the team so eager to move on from the four-time Pro Bowl when they did?
Bills general manager Brandon Beane reminded everyone that both sides are still unhappy about how Diggs' tenure in Buffalo ended. The former did not mince words during his recent appearance on The Athletic Football Show. He made blunt and unrestrained comments when podcast host Robert Mays asked him about the team's decision-making process this offseason, directly aimed at the former franchise wideout.
Beane said that the Bills knew they'd have to take the cap hit on the chin one way or another. So they figured to rip the band-aid off now instead of kicking the can down the road.
"A player of his [Diggs'] caliber, you weigh a lot of things," Beane told Mays. "I would say, from a cap standpoint, we decided just to go ahead and eat it out now. We think we can compete and do what we need to do by eating it now."
But he used the phrase "albatross" to describe the star pass-catcher's contract situation with the team.
"... if we tried to come up with some way to split it up too many different ways, it's just like that albatross hanging on your neck all year," Beane said. "What's '25 look like? What's '26?"
Beane and the Bills front office understood it was only a matter of time before Diggs eventually skipped town. The receiver constantly voiced his frustrations with the franchise despite being one of the most productive and highest-paid players in the NFL during his Buffalo tenure.
Still, albatross feels like a harsh word to characterize someone's contract who posted four consecutive 100-reception, 1,000-yard campaigns for your team before his departure.