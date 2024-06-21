3 former Broncos who are shockingly still not signed
By Lior Lampert
We are now in the lull period of the 2024 NFL league year. With the mandatory minicamp portion of this offseason's workout program in the rearview, teams are on a hiatus until training camp in mid-to-late July.
However, that shouldn't prevent front offices around the league from trying to upgrade their rosters between now and then. There are talented and proven players still available on the open market who could be legitimate contributors, like these three former Denver Broncos.
While their tenure with the Broncos didn't end as hoped, this trio of Denver miscasts demonstrated they still have something left in the tank. As a result, it is surprising to still see them up for grabs as free agents.
3. Fabian Moreau, CB
Fabian Moreau has played for a different team for the past four years. The veteran cornerback has embodied what it means to be a journeyman in the NFL, though he remains productive at every stop through his journey.
Moreau spent 2023 with the Broncos, appearing in 16 games, including 11 starts. He amassed 46 combined tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception while logging a 70 percent defensive snap rate. Moreover, his efforts this past season earned him a modest Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 62.9.
Entering his age-30 campaign, Moreau showed he can boost a secondary in need of depth. As a well-traveled defensive back, he offers experience on the backend that could benefit several backrooms.
A former third-round pick in 2017, Moreau has carved out a role for himself with the Broncos, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders. So, it is easy to envision him doing the same with whatever squad takes a flier on him next.
2. Mike Purcell, DT
The story of defensive tackle Mike Purcell's NFL career is inspiring. After sitting out 2017 and 2018, he latched onto the Broncos in April 2019 and immediately made his mark.
In his inaugural campaign with the Broncos, Pro Football Focus graded Purcell as the best interior run defender in football (91.0). His ability to wreak havoc in opposing backfields is a desirable trait, especially given the climate of today's game -- nearly every quarterback is a mobile dual-threat.
While Purcell has failed to replicate the elite production for his first year with the Broncos, he is still a run-stuffing hog molly. PFF still gave him solid remarks, albeit not the dominant numbers he previously recorded.
Purcell played 16 games (10 starts) for Denver this past season. He compiled 25 combined tackles, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery on a 44 percent defensive snap share. Even in a limited role, the veteran nose tackle made his presence felt. Why has no one taken a kick at the proverbial can that is the 33-year-old defensive lineman?
1. Justin Simmons, FS
After earning Second Team All-Pro honors in four of the past five seasons, the Broncos released stud safety Justin Simmons in a cap-saving move.
The decision to part ways with Simmons had nothing to do with his on-field performance, though he gave Denver $14.5 million in financial relief. Despite cutting him in March, the two-time Pro Bowler stunningly remains unsigned.
Simmons still earned above-average-to-good Pro Football Focus grades, particularly in run-stopping and pass-rush situations. Nonetheless, he is one of several high-end safeties still available, which could be more of a reflection of how the position is perceived league-wide.
In 2023, Simmons recorded 70 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, three interceptions, two forced fumbles (one recovery) and a sack. He is a ballhawk in every sense of the word and still operating at a high level.
Despite being limited to 12 contests in 2022, Simmons still managed to tie the NFL lead for interceptions (six). He is incredibly skilled and could be the backbone of virtually any defensive back group.
The Tennessee Titans reportedly expressed interest in Simmons in March, per Diana Russini of The Athletic. Alas, no deal materialized. Since then, no other suitors have notably emerged.
It may take additional time, but Simmons not landing with a team before training camp would be astonishing.