3 former Browns QBs who could've helped avoid Deshaun Watson disaster
The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of quarterbacks, and they sure could use some of those passers right about now.
By Mark Powell
Deshaun Watson will undergo shoulder surgery, thus ending his regular season. Watson was 5-1 on the season when healthy, but never looked 100 percent. Doctors recommended he go under the knife, as another hit to the same area could have a serious impact on his playing future.
So, Watson is lost for the year. In his place, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start. P.J. Walker is expected to back up DTR, which is a rather surprising decision given Walker defeated the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season. Kevin Stefanski believes DTR gives his team a better chance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
"You have to win," Thompson-Robinson said. "It's a must-win game. Not only just for this week but for our future, what we're trying to get to and the goals we're trying to get to. So it's a big game. At the end of the day, if I go out there and follow my rules, I'll be all right."
No pressure, kid.
While DTR could perform well and prove us all wrong, the Steelers defense tends to feast on rookie QBs not named CJ Stroud. Only time will tell. However, should the Browns falter down the stretch without Watson, they'll be kicking themselves for these three moves.
Browns really should have kept Jacoby Brissett around
Jacoby Brissett signed an $8 million deal to back up Sam Howell with the Washington Commanders this season. While that is an expensive price for a backup quarterback, one look at the Browns roster shows how important it is to have a QB the coaching staff believed in behind Watson.
When Watson was suspended in 2022, Brissett took over, looking remarkably capable in Kevin Stefanski's offense. With Washington, he's taken Howell under his wing in Eric Bieniemy's system. It was a smart move for Brissett, who could earn a starting opportunity again some day. Had Howell faltered, Brissett would've been the first line of defense to an all-out rebuild Ron Rivera cannot afford.
Just prior to the trade deadline, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic called upon Cleveland to bring back Brissett, as Watson had just injured his shoulder against the Indianapolis Colts.
"I can’t believe I just typed that, but it’s actually the best path out of a terrible predicament. Brissett knows Stefanski’s offense better than anyone available and only left town because of money," Lloyd said. "Reacquiring Brissett now would only cost the Browns the prorated portion of his $3 million base salary — roughly $2 million."
Yet, the Browns stuck with Walker and DTR. Perhaps they'll be proven right with time, but a different backup plan could have helped matters.