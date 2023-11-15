Browns dug their own grave inexplicably with Deshaun Watson injury
The Cleveland Browns are without Deshaun Watson for the rest of the regular season. However, could some of this have been avoided?
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns are rolling with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA to lead them against the Pittsburgh Steelers and perhaps beyond after it was revealed that starting QB Deshaun Watson needs shoulder surgery.
Watson tried to play through pain, but doctors were always relatively straight forward -- surgery was always a risk.
Watson playing through pain is nothing new, it's a trait he's had since his days at Clemson and then the Houston Texans. Watson's absence in the middle of this season was not greeted well by the fanbase, and even head coach Kevin Stefanski at times seemed left in the dark as to his playing status.
Cleveland fans were not happy with Watson's ambiguity at the time, and took to social media to voice that opinion.
Do Browns deserve some blame for Deshaun Watson injury?
After going down on Sunday, Watson's future in Cleveland is clear as day, but it's not good for the Browns.
While it's tough to blame the Browns for rolling with Watson despite injuries in previous weeks -- he's 5-1 as a starter this season despite the injury to Nick Chubb suffered early vs the Pittsburgh Steelers -- where they do receive some responsibility is the lack of real depth behind Deshaun.
Cleveland employed Jacoby Brissett last season (who performed admirably) and Josh Dobbs in training camp. P.J. Walker looked decent at times this season, beating the 49ers, but even Cleveland thinks an unproven rookie gives them a better chance to win than the veteran Walker.
If Cleveland had a player like Brissett or Dobbs available, a postseason spot wouldn't just be a possibility, but a likelihood. Both players can lead an offense, and rarely make mistakes. Brissett has proven it in Cleveland, and Dobbs is balling out in Minnesota with a Vikings team down its best weapon in Justin Jefferson.
DTR may still be the answer yet, but it's tough to blame anyone for being weary of the future.