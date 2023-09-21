Is Deshaun Watson blocking Browns fans? Social media frustration is a bad look
Is Deshaun Watson going on a Twitter blocking spree? Some Cleveland Browns pundits and fans sure think so, which isn't a great look.
By Mark Powell
After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers which was mostly on his shoulders, Deshaun Watson appears frustrated with some of the criticism he's received from the Cleveland fanbase and media. Watson, who completed 55 percent of his passes for one touchdown and an interception -- good for a QB rating just over 70 -- admitted postgame that he needs to play better if the Browns are to reach their ultimate goal. This is especially true without their best skill-position player in Nick Chubb.
Why, then, would he be so frustrated with a fanbase who wants the same things he does?
Watson would be better off avoiding social media at this juncture of his career. Considering the off-field allegations against him, and the many, many rival fanbases rooting against his every move, perhaps staying off the Twitterverse is Watson's best option.
Why is Deshaun Watson blocking Browns fans and pundits on social media?
Watson played college football at Clemson, and then previously in the pros with the Houston Texans. It's certainly not the first time he's caught the heat of some fans, though. But matters are different in Cleveland. This is the first time during Watson's on-field career that he's faced this kind of adversity.
Watson signed a then-record contract with the Browns to save the franchise. Despite the sexual assault allegations against him, Cleveland stuck by him, wasting more than half a season in the process. It cost several first-round picks and over $200 million in guaranteed money. The Browns didn't care -- they believed in Watson.
So far, his play has not backed up all that the Browns front office and coaching staff invested in him. It should come as no surprise fans are upset.
Cleveland's schedule doesn't get any easier, as they face the Titans and Ravens at home over the next two weeks.