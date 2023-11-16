3 former Browns QBs who could've helped avoid Deshaun Watson disaster
The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of quarterbacks, and they sure could use some of those passers right about now.
By Mark Powell
Trading Josh Dobbs is a bad look for the Browns
The Cleveland Browns traded Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-round pick back in August. At the time, few of us thought much of it -- but we weren't in camp with Dobbs on a regular basis. Clearly, there was some sort of miscommunication.
Dobbs played fairly well with the Arizona Cardinals, but with the return of Kyler Murray then around the corner, he became expendable. Dobbs was traded to the Minnesota Vikings prior to the trade deadline after the injury suffered by Kirk Cousins. Since his arrival, he has led Minnesota to two victories despite not knowing most of Kevin O'Connell's playbook.
That's the true art of a perennial NFL backup. Having played on so many teams, Dobbs is used to learning on the fly and relying on his athleticism. He did just that with the Vikings, and now on a team that is finally willing to build around his talent (at least for the remainder of the season), Dobbs is playing better than anyone would've expected.
As the Browns decided between DTR and Walker, I wonder if any part of Stefanski wondered 'what if?' Dobbs is the most obvious mishap on this list.