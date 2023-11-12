Deshaun Watson makes Browns-Josh Dobbs trade look even worse
The Cleveland Browns traded Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals before the regular season began. Will they come to regret that move?
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled again on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens, including a brief absence due to injury. Watson hasn't lived up to expectations so far in Cleveland despite all the heat the Browns took by trading for him, and the draft capital the front office was forced to give up.
Still, the Browns were desperate for a quarterback. They did not believe Baker Mayfield could take Cleveland football to the next level, and in that assessment the Browns are likely correct. However, Watson hasn't either, and at this point in his Cleveland tenure doesn't feel capable of such things.
Yet, another quarterback who was on the Browns roster during training camp is outplaying Watson the last few weeks. Josh Dobbs, who was dealt to the Cardinals for draft capital in late August, has since made his way to the Minnesota Vikings. In just under two games replacing Kirk Cousins, Dobbs has led the Vikings to two wins (soon to be), and transformed their passing offense despite lacking the playbook and Justin Jefferson.
Josh Dobbs is outplaying Deshaun Watson in Minnesota
Dobbs needed to be shown the locker room in Minnesota this week. The Vikings offense is down several playmakers, including Cousins and Jefferson. The same can be said about Cleveland, which lost Nick Chubb for the season. The Browns could use another downfield threat besides Amari Cooper.
It's still too soon to judge the Watson trade fully -- he has multiple years left in his contract. But should he not make dramatic improvements by next season, the Browns have some serious questions to ask of themselves -- including how to potentially get out of the deal. They gave Watson $230 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid QB in the NFL at the time.
Dobbs has been one of the best stories in the NFL so far this season, but expecting him to keep up this pace is unfair. It doesn't make the Browns look good, though.