3 franchise-altering trades Cubs shouldn’t let Jed Hoyer make
Jed Hoyer has already admitted defeat on the Chicago Cubs' season. After hiring Craig Counsell to the most lucrative managerial contract in MLB history (and back-stabbing David Ross in the process), expectations were high this season. The Shota Imanaga signing generated plenty of buzz, and Chicago capped its offseason by re-upping Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million contract.
The Cubs aren't far off from contention. Even now, at 49-55, Chicago is five games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. That's not much, and other teams in that position might take an aggressive approach at the trade deadline. Hoyer, however, appears resigned to his fate and that of the Cubs. It's clear this Chicago team doesn't have the offensive firepower to contend with the NL heavyweights. Gunning for a Wild Card spot, only to get blasted in the first round, doesn't accomplish much of anything.
In short, the Cubs are selling. Any trades will be made with the future in mind.
This is the correct approach, honestly. The DNA of this Cubs roster is not sound. There's high-level defense, a few proper aces in the rotation, and disparate star-power in the lineup. But, until the Cubs can function at a level approximating the league average on offense (20th in runs, 25th in batting average) and fix their ailing bullpen, nothing much will come of this group.
There are avenues to improvement at the trade deadline, but the patient and deliberate approach is wise. Chicago has a solid farm system and plenty of prospects to trade, but rentals won't get the Cubs close enough, and acquiring controllable needle-movers is never cheap.
While the Cubs should sell, this is not a complete teardown. We aren't talking about the Southside team. Chicago has pieces and a manager that is ready to win ball games. As such, Hoyer needs to avoid these potentially tempting trades, which could set the Cubs back too far.
3. Cubs should not trade Christopher Morel at his lowest point
Before the season, there was endless trade buzz centered on 25-year-old Christopher Morel. He's a confounding prospect to evaluate — multi-positional in nature, but not particularly sharp at any position. He has settled into steadfast third base duties for Chicago, but his -11 outs above average ranks in the league's bottom percentile, per Baseball Savant. He plays the hot corner, but frankly, Morel should probably get out of the kitchen. That heat is too much.
He is still searching for a position that he can adequately defend before the Cubs banish him to DH duties and, in the process, tank his perceived value. With so much athleticism at his disposal, Morel ought to be able to cover ground and flash his leather. He has a strong arm, so he has most of the tools. It's a matter of putting it all together.
There hasn't been as much trade speculation since the season began, but Morel is bound to draw eyeballs from teams looking to buy low on a controllable bat. He has been largely ineffective this season, batting .201 with a .682 OPS, but Morel has 18 home runs and 51 RBI. The slugging is real, and he's arbitration eligible through the 2026 season.
Chicago can absolutely squeeze value out of Morel and cut ties with the headache if so desired. But, the Cubs need to see this through. Counsell has a positive track record of player development and Morel has such blatant untapped potential. He should, in time, find some measure of two-way stability. He's also one of the few true power bats in the Cubs' lineup. That will come in handy next season and beyond.
2. Cubs should steer clear of trading Jameson Taillon to NL rivals
With starting pitching at a premium on the marketplace, the Cubs can probably get a nice haul for 32-year-old Jameson Taillon. The vet, signed through the 2026 campaign at $18 million annually, has put together his best season to date. He has a 2.96 ERA and 1.146 WHIP, netting 78 strikeouts through 100.1 innings pitched.
It's reasonable for Chicago to consider deals for the vet. He's probably not going to sustain this impact through next season and that contract has the chance to sour quickly. And yet, by that same token, the Cubs' starting rotation has been a rare bright spot this season. Taillon is dealing, and handing him over to another National League team could prove costly.
Again, the Cubs are looking to retool, not reset. The goal is to turn around and contend next season. The teams most in need of starting pitching in the NL — Milwaukee, Atlanta, Los Angeles — are all bound to stand in Chicago's way next season. The Brewers especially. Trading Taillon to their division rival would be utterly catastrophic, and it probably won't happen as a result.
Trading Taillon to the American League is the move. Or, just keep him, and ride out this mid-career surge. Taillon has never been this good, but he has also never been unreliable. He's a force of stability for a team lacking in that department, and his veteran guidance is useful for a relatively inexperienced Cubs rotation.
1. Cubs cannot, should not, and will not trade Justin Steele... right?
Early this week, Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal, and Will Sammon of The Athletic floated a doomsday scenario to Cubs fans. For the first time, we heard Justin Steele's name seriously attached to trade rumors. And, while the price would need to be "astronomical," per the report, pitching is a coveted asset. Chicago is sure to receive some very eager phone calls about the 29-year-old fireballer.
Steele has been the Cubs' best pitcher on balance for a couple years now. He's under team control through 2027, with a 3.07 ERA and 1.022 WHIP after 15 starts. He is a cornerstone the Cubs can build around — the centerpiece of Counsell's rotation and a potential No. 1 starter in the playoffs. Trading him, or the idea of it, feels desperately reactionary.
Yes, Chicago would get an abundance of quality prospects in return. And sure, the Imanaga breakout makes Steele a bit more expendable than he was at the end of last season. All the best teams in the NL, however, are brimming with high-level starters. Not just an ace or two. The Cubs need pitching depth, and Counsell is one of the best in the league at pulling the strings for his bullpen. He just needs the personnel.
Baltimore, New York, Los Angeles, and several other contenders all serve as viable destinations for Steele, should he end up on the market. The impulse to stockpile assets is understandable, especially in the middle of a season from hell. But alas, the Cubs best hope from a Steele trade would be to acquire a player who one day reaches Steele's level of impact. He's in the middle of his prime and on a great contract. Just keep him. A trade will be there next season, if worst comes to worst.