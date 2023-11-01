3 Houston Astros to blame for gifting us a disappointing World Series
The Texas Rangers are on the verge of winning a lackluster World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yet, the Astros had two chances to beat Texas at home.
By Mark Powell
Houston Astros to blame: Cristian Javier
Houston's pitching staff came up short in this series as a whole. The bullpen was brutal in Game 6, but the team expected better of Cristian Javier, who came out flat in Game 7. Javier gave up three early runs and was pulled after a single from catcher Jonah Heim. Javier, who had pitched so well in the playoffs prior to that outing, did not handle the moment well. Once the Rangers won Game 6, that was all she wrote. Game 7 was in the bag just as early.
As FanSided's Scott Rogust noted, the Houston bullpen was overworked in Game 6, which set them up for failure in Game 7: "This set the tone for the Astros night and forced Baker to lean upon his already overworked bullpen early. That's not ideal for Houston, as they are now heading home."
Javier's pitch location in Game 7 was absolutely brutal, and allowed Rangers hitter to tee off on him early and often. He's a big reason why we're here.