3 Julius Randle trades Wolves will inevitably need to consider at the deadline
The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the most shocking trades the NBA has seen in recent years, sending longtime center Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and Julius Randle.
Randle, a versatile forward who spent five seasons with the Knicks, will be tasked with becoming a more dominant ball-handler alongside rising star Anthony Edwards. The pairing of Randle and Edwards is designed to bolster Minnesota's offensive firepower, as the team aims to capitalize on its recent success, including a Western Conference Finals appearance. Importantly, the trade allowed the Timberwolves to shed Towns' massive contract, freeing up cap space to eventually re-sign key role players like Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, further fortifying their roster.
Randle comes to Minnesota after an impactful season with the Knicks, where he averaged 24 points and 9.2 rebounds in 46 games before being sidelined by a shoulder injury. His ball-handling and scoring abilities will be crucial in helping the Timberwolves maintain their competitive edge in the Western Conference. However, Randle still has something to prove, as questions remain about whether he can fully return to form after his injury.
If Minnesota finds itself struggling with inconsistency or chemistry issues, Randle could be moved again at the trade deadline for an even bigger return. His potential impact on the Timberwolves could be game-changing, but only time will tell if he’s the right fit for the team long-term.
3. Houston Rockets
- Rockets Receive: Julius Randle
- Timberwolves Receive: Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun
Sending Randle to the Houston Rockets would allow him to take on the role of a primary scoring option once again, something he hasn't experienced since his early days with the Knicks. Paired with young talents like Jabari Smith, Reed Sheppard, and Amen Thompson, Randle could provide valuable leadership for a team brimming with potential. His ability to space the floor with perimeter shooting and dominate in the post would complement Houston's playmaking style, adding a layer of scoring diversity that the team currently lacks, guiding their younger players through the growing pains of an NBA season while helping the team embrace a winning mentality.
For the Timberwolves, acquiring Alperen Sengun and Dillon Brooks offers a strategic advantage. Sengun’s impressive breakout season, where he jumped from 14.8 PPG to 21.1 PPG, makes him an ideal addition to Minnesota’s frontcourt, especially alongside defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert. Brooks, despite his shooting struggles, would bring much-needed perimeter defense, creating a balance between offensive firepower and defensive intensity off the bench. This trade would not only add depth but also provide the Timberwolves with young assets that align with their long-term vision.
2. Washington Wizards
- Wizards Receive: Julius Randle
- Timberwolves Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2027 1st Round Pick
The Washington Wizards had a productive offseason, acquiring Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon, and Alex Sarr. With the team poised for a playoff return, trading for a final star like Julius Randle could push them into true contention. Randle brings a more aggressive scoring presence, which would ease the burden on Jordan Poole, allowing him to focus less on being the primary option. Randle's leadership would also provide valuable mentorship for Alex Sarr, who struggled during the NBA Summer League.
Kyle Kuzma to the Timberwolves offers an intriguing option. Coming off a career-high 22.2 PPG season, Kuzma is a versatile player capable of contributing 20–25 points without demanding the spotlight. His ability to excel in transition play would benefit the Timberwolves, who ranked 24th in pace last season. Corey Kispert, a 6’6" guard who averaged 13.2 PPG with the Wizards, brings three-point shooting and driving ability, complementing the Timberwolves' current roster. Kispert and Donte DiVincenzo, both top 30 in three-pointers made last season, would provide Minnesota with a lethal shooting duo. The additional draft capital could also help the Timberwolves long-term if they choose to rebuild or retool their roster.
1. Utah Jazz
Jazz Receive: Julius Randle
Timberwolves Receive: John Collins, Walker Kessler
The Utah Jazz are eager to return to playoff contention after missing the postseason since the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era. Adding Julius Randle would give them a proven All-Star, elevating their roster by pairing him with Lauri Markkanen and John Collins. Randle’s ability to create his own shot and bully his way to the basket would enhance Utah’s offensive versatility, making them a more formidable team in the Western Conference. His presence at power forward would create matchup nightmares for opponents, especially with Markkanen's size and versatility at small forward, giving the Jazz a unique and dangerous frontcourt.
The Timberwolves would become one of the most athletic teams by pairing Anthony Edwards with John Collins. Collins offers better perimeter shooting than Randle, with a three-point percentage of 37.1% compared to Randle’s 31.1%. Walker Kessler would strengthen Minnesota’s bench, forming a dominant frontcourt alongside Naz Reid. This trade allows flexibility, with Reid potentially starting alongside Gobert, and Collins providing scoring and energy off the bench.