3 Justin Turner replacements the Red Sox should add to their lineup ASAP
Justin Turner is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays after a strong year with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox should consider these three sluggers as they look to replace him
By Curt Bishop
On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox lost a key contributor from their 2023 roster.
Veteran slugger and utility infielder Justin Turner signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays after a strong season in Boston.
The Red Sox are in need of some power in their lineup following the departure of Turner. Fortunately, there are still plenty of bats available on the market for Boston to choose from if they wish to replace Turner.
Here are three sluggers the Red Sox can add to their lineup to replace the departed Turner and improve the team for the 2024 season.
3. Adam Duvall is a familiar face in Boston
Turner isn't the only slugger the Red Sox may end up losing this offseason. Also still available is Adam Duvall, who hit 21 home runs as a member of the Red Sox this season.
The 35-year-old provides power from the right side of the plate and the ability to play all three outfield positions.
While Turner is of course an infielder, Duvall could potentially fill designated hitter duties if he does not start in the outfield. Boston has a ton of left-handed bats, so it would make sense for them to balance out their lineup by adding a right-handed power bat.
In addition to his 21 home runs with Boston last season, Duvall posted a strong .834 OPS.
Duvall also won't come at a very hefty cost, making him a logical fit for the Red Sox, who have been very fiscally conservative over the past several years. He's also a veteran presence that some of Boston's younger players can lean on for guidance, and he does have a World Series ring to his name, one he earned in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves.
Injuries limited him to 92 games last season, but if he's healthy he could prove to be a valuable commodity.