3 Justin Turner replacements the Red Sox should add to their lineup ASAP
Justin Turner is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays after a strong year with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox should consider these three sluggers as they look to replace him
By Curt Bishop
1. Jorge Soler would be the ideal Justin Turner replacement for Red Sox
Jorge Soler is another interesting possibility for the Red Sox. He recently opted out of his deal with the Miami Marlins and is back on the free agent market.
The 31-year-old and former World Series MVP had his best season since 2019, hitting 36 home runs while also posting a .250 batting average and an .853 OPS. He was also an All-Star for the first time.
Buster Olney of ESPN reported that because Soler opted out of his deal with the Marlins, he is likely going to seek a multi-year contract. Olney also listed the Red Sox as a potential fit.
Boston would be getting a proven power bat for their lineup and a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
The market for the slugger will certainly be competitive, as Olney reported that teams in both leagues have shown interest in acquiring his services for 2024 and beyond.
With Boston's glut of left-handed bats, Soler could help create some balance in their lineup and prove to be a weapon against left-handed pitchers. Last year, he posted a 1.080 OPS against lefties.
Soler could play in the outfield or serve as a designated hitter.