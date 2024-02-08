3 Kansas City Chiefs who could end their career after Super Bowl 58
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their third Super Bowl in six years on Sunday. It could be the final appearance for some of their best players and coaches.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to win their third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. At this point, it's safe to consider the Chiefs a dynasty. Since Mahomes took over as starting quarterback, they've been in the AFC Championship Game every year.
However, some of these Chiefs could be playing in their final NFL game, whether they like it or not. This league is a business, after all, and whether it's on their own accord or due to harsh roster cuts, not every player is guaranteed a spot in 2024.
Right now, every Chiefs player has their head in the game. Patrick Mahomes even offered Kansas City's finest a trip to Vegas (for fun this time) if they stay out of trouble and come out on top against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.
However, that fun cannot last forever. These Chiefs could be playing their final game.
3. Is Andy Reid coaching his final game with the Kansas City Chiefs?
The sun has yet to set on Andy Reid's coaching career. For his part, Reid has maintained focus on this game and said he's interested in coaching the team moving forward. However, much could change if Reid is given the chance to go out as a winner and on his own terms.
"My mom and dad told me this when they were working,'' Reid said. "They said, 'You'll know when it's time,' and I'm ready to go right now. Let's go."
Reid is in his mid-60's and can coach as long as he likes. He's the lead play-caller for a Chiefs offense which features the best quarterback in all of football. Should he continue coaching, Reid even has an outside chance of beating Don Shula's all-time wins record for a head coach. There is plenty left to play for, if you're Reid.
"I don't have a sense for what he's thinking,'' Clark Hunt said. "I do know he's really engaged and enjoying it and I have no sense that he's going to be ready to retire in the near future. But in terms of how long it goes, I don't know. Certainly I hope it's a long time in the future, but we'll just have to see as we go.''
It would be a bold move for a coach to leave in the middle of a dynasty, but Reid's age brings that matter into question.