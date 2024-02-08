3 Kansas City Chiefs who could end their career after Super Bowl 58
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their third Super Bowl in six years on Sunday. It could be the final appearance for some of their best players and coaches.
By Mark Powell
1. Travis Kelce claims he'll come back, but do Chiefs believe him?
By all accounts, Travis Kelce will be back next season. He has said as much, hinting that he still loves football and has much to give the game that has brought him fame and fortune. However, Kelce is also 34 years old and one of the older members of this Chiefs team. He also has an off-the-field career to worry about, featuring numerous endorsement, a popular podcast and now a pop star girlfriend in Taylor Swift.
Kelce has a lot going on, and he plays one of the more demanding positions in the game. He'd be sorely missed by Mahomes and the Chiefs, which would make replacing him a top priority this offseason.
“I’m always thinking about what’s next,” Kelce admitted. “That’s always a question you get when you’re later in your career and you start to fall off, so thanks for telling me that I’m not as good as I once was.”
It's unclear when next will come around for Kelce. At this point in his career, he's a surefire Hall of Famer and one of the best players to ever play his position. He's also won two Super Bowls (and possibly three after Sunday). Is there much left to accomplish in this field?