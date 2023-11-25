3 Kenny Pickett replacements Steelers should covet, 2 to avoid like the plague
If the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to move on from Kenny Pickett next season, here are the replacements that make the most sense — and a couple the team should avoid.
Steelers shouldn't be tempted to trade for Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons' season has turned into a bitter disappointment. After nine games at QB, Desmond Ridder was benched for Taylor Heinicke, who lasted three starts before turning the reins back over to Ridder in Week 12. The plain and simple truth of the season is that the Falcons still need a QB.
Ridder, despite riding the bench for several weeks, ranks fourth in the NFL in turnovers (12). The 24-year-old has been completely reckless with ball security, either forcing passes into nonexistent windows or leaving the ball vulnerable to swiping hands. He has six fumbles, including a three-fumble fiasco in the Falcons' Week 7 win over Tampa Bay. To go along with six touchdowns, he has just as many interceptions.
The Falcons have all sorts of playmaking talent on the offensive end. Kyle Pitts is one of the best tight end athletes in the NFL and Jonnu Smith has come on strong. Drake London is a legitimate WR1, and there's no denying the talent of Bijan Robinson, only his usage within the offense. Some blame falls on Arthur Smith for boneheaded play-calling, but Ridder has been completely incapable of unlocking his weapons at every turn. He either plays afraid or careless; for every promising pass up the field, there's a dinky screen pass or a complete misfire to the open man.
Atlanta needs to find a new QB, which should start with the 2024 NFL Draft. After spending so many first-round picks on their skill positions, it's time for the Falcons to invest in a talented young quarterback with the upside to one day win NFL football games. Ridder has the look of a career backup. If the Falcons dangle him as trade bait, and the Steelers shouldn't bite. He might be worse than Pickett.