3 Kings who definitely won't be back after Play-In Tournament collapse
The Kings lost in the NBA Play-In tournament which means the franchise will probably look to make big changes.
After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In tournament, the Sacramento Kings are going into a season where they will likely be looking to acquire a third star.
Since trading for Domantas Sabonis two seasons ago, the Kings have been unable to get out of the first round of the playoffs. Unable to make a long run, they may try to make a panic trade in order to achieve their goals.
The front office was already reportedly interested in adding to the core of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. After the loss, the franchise will likely get more aggressive when it comes to getting another star.
3. Davion Mitchell
As the Kings look to acquire a third star, they will likely look to shop Davion Mitchell as part of their trade package. Mitchell looked extremely promising during his rookie season with his 11 points per game on 45 percent shooting but has faded on the offensive end. The veteran has averaged five points per game for the last two seasons.
The former Baylor student-athlete will be in the fourth year of his rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent after this season. Sacramento will likely not give Mitchell a contract extension since the team doesn't have enough minutes to give him with the number of guards on the roster.
While Mitchell will likely be a part of the package that the team needs to acquire a third star, the franchise will need to add a high salary to the deal in order for it to work under the NBA salary cap.
2. Harrison Barnes
Even though Harrison Barnes has played up to his contract, the Kings have been rumored to move the wing since the veteran is the perfect piece to put in a trade for a star. While Barnes is a solid player in this league, his ceiling is most likely locked in a solid bench player/okay starting player.
While Barnes is currently averaging 12 points per game on 47 percent shooting, the one-time NBA champion isn't the offensive machine that the team is craving to add.
In any deal, the Kings will likely be looking for a three-team deal since Barnes doesn't offer any upside for a rebuilding squad at this point in his career. Still, the Kings should be able to swing a first-round pick or two to the rebuilding team if they can find the right deal.
If the Kings are interested in trading for Zach LaVine, Barnes will likely be involved in the deal in some manner. However, they also need a piece that they can argue is a plus starter in this league. With that in mind, the franchise will be looking to ship a player who has been on the roster for the last two seasons.
1. Kevin Huerter
Since Keon Ellis has emerged as a reliable guard for the Kings, Kevin Huerter will likely be on his way out of the organization. Teams around the league will likely look to acquire Huerter as the veteran is a solid starter in this league and could be an above-average starter in the right situation.
Huerter, who averaged 10 points per game on 44 percent shooting is an explosive offensive veteran. Since the veteran is 25 and will likely not be a superstar in this league, the Kings will need to find a team that isn't looking to rebuild.
If the Kings can find a team with an unhappy star this offseason, they can try to package these three solid rotational players in order to get their third star.