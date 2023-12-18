NBA trade rumors: Zach LaVine adds new team to preferred trade destinations
As the Zach LaVine trade rumors continue to spin around the Lakers, it sounds like he may also be excited about the possibility of joining a different team.
According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Zack LaVine would be open to a trade that sends him to the Sacramento Kings. In a recent column, Amick said, "Per league sources, LaVine would be very amenable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate."
LaVine has supposedly been on the market for most of the season so far with little interest from teams for various reasons. The Lakers have been connected with him both because he fills a need, Klutch Sports Group represents LaVine and a good portion of the Lakers roster, and L.A. is just linked with any available star.
But the Kings are in a very good spot with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis lighting up the beam for their second straight full season. Sacramento is looking to add a third-star and LaVine can certainly be an elite third option in this league.
The fit could be a little difficult on the defensive end with LaVine's struggles but the veteran fits the team's desire to get another high-volume scorer. With all of this in mind, what kind of deal can the Kings make if they choose to?
What will it take for the Sacramento Kings to acquire Zach LaVine?
In most possible deals, the Kings would offer Harrison Barnes. The team would need to get around $20 million more to match salaries. Sacramento could do this in two different ways. The front office could offer Trey Lyles, JaVale McGee, Malik Monk to reach the salary requirements. This would give away a lot of the team's center depth but would allow the team to only give away one starter.
The problem with this deal is that it forces the team into a future bind with a luxury tax. A small market team like the Kings might not be able to deal with future tax concerns especially with Fox's contract extension coming up in the next year or two. If the Kings are in a tax bind, then the team could end up giving Kevin Hurter with Harrison Barnes included.
With the Bulls looking to be in the playoffs discussion for the foreseeable future, it's possible that the Chicago front office wouldn't need a huge pick return. As LaVine's contract is a lot for a player who is likely the third-best player on a championship team, the Bulls don't necessarily have a lot of leverage to demand a war chest of picks.
LaVine is still recovering from a foot injury so it's unlikely that any deal happens soon.