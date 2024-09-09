3 Michael Malone alternatives if reported tension with Nuggets reaches boiling point
According to Zach Lowe, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is reportedly experiencing growing pains with the front office due to disagreements over the franchise's direction. This offseason, the Nuggets opted not to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who inked a deal with the Orlando Magic and traded away backup point guard Reggie Jackson.
Although the team filled these gaps by signing Russell Westbrook and moving Christian Braun into the starting lineup, concerns remain regarding the bench's depth.
The Nuggets recently extended starting point guard Jamal Murray on a four-year, $208 million deal, and with Aaron Gordon approaching a contract renewal, the window for signing key role players is closing. Should Michael Malone and the Nuggets part ways, here are three head coaching candidates Denver could consider in the near future.
3. Frank Vogel
Frank Vogel, who was recently fired after the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, could be a viable option. Despite the Suns’ high expectations with their star trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant, a lack of team chemistry and bench struggles led to an early exit.
Vogel, who won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, offers two key attributes that could benefit the Nuggets: a defensive mindset and a focus on utilizing big men in the paint. Vogel has consistently led teams to top-five defensive rankings, constructing defenses that present a formidable challenge for opponents.
He also has a track record of maximizing the potential of his big men, such as Nikola Vucevic in Orlando in 2016 and Anthony Davis during the Lakers’ title run. Pairing Vogel’s defensive schemes with Nikola Jokic’s versatile skill set could be a potent combination for Denver's future.
2. Monty Williams
After being released from coaching duties with the Detroit Pistons, Monty Williams could look to make Denver his new home. Williams struggled with his former team after a young and inexperienced roster proved unsettling outcomes.
While organizations around the league are looking in different directions, they forget Williams made an NBA finals appearance in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns, a team similar to the buildup of the Denver Nuggets. With his ability to keep a level head while coaching and building around a guard-heavy offense, the Nuggets could find their next head coach.
1. Rajon Rondo
Announcing his retirement in April 2024, Rajon Rondo could look to return to the NBA, but this time as a head coach for the Denver Nuggets. Widely regarded as one of the smartest players the league has seen, Rondo has been a name that has sparked the likes of LeBron James as the next head coach of a major-level team.
Known for his playmaking skills and ability to read the floor, Rondo could look to add his mindset to the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the powerhouse duo of the Denver Nuggets, and very well be the next former player to coach an NBA team alongside JJ Redick.