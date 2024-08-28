3 midseason trade targets that would push 76ers over the top in Eastern Conference
I am well and truly familiar with the futility of Philadelphia 76ers fandom, so forgive me when I espouse a bit of optimism. I have decided that my constant, unwavering state of pessimism has done little to assuage my anxiety about this team. No matter how ardently one prepares for disappointment, it hits like a ton of bricks every time.
So, let's just state what is an immutable fact. The Sixers are a damn good basketball team. Joel Embiid is the second-best player in the world, which is generally enough to contend for a championship. Especially when your roster also includes Tyrese Maxey, an ascendent, soon-to-be perennial All-Star guard, and Paul George, one of the game's best connective wings.
Philadelphia has star power out the wazoo, a visionary head coach in Nick Nurse, a highly competent GM in Daryl Morey, and dare I say, a bench mob that actually projects fairly well. The Sixers, on paper, are every bit the contender that Boston is. The Knicks? Please.
Of course, the game isn't played on paper, and Boston has proven its excellence on the biggest stage. We still haven't seen Joel Embiid in a conference finals. As such, the 76ers are in pursuit. Morey engineered the offseason's splashiest addition by luring PG away from Los Angeles, but that does not have to be where the 76ers' additions stop. The right midseason trade could be what pushes Philadelphia over the top.
Here are some logical future trade candidates worth your attention.
3. Grant Williams, Charlotte Hornets
After a disastrous half-season with the Dallas Mavericks, Grant Williams was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets, where he experienced an instant spike in production. New head coach Charles Lee is familiar with Williams dating back to their shared time in Boston. Williams' reputation has become a bit complicated — he was painted as a locker room irritant in Dallas — but all the same, he supplies an intriguing package of skills at the four spot.
Power forward has been a position of weakness in Philadelphia. The Sixers need more physicality and rebounding next to Joel Embiid. Williams isn't especially prolific on the boards, but he's a strong, versatile defensive weapon at 6-foot-6. Conditioning has been a point of concern with Williams, but he should be motivated to show up and perform in 2024-25. Last season was a genuine stain on what once felt like a promising career arc.
After his arrival in Charlotte, Williams averaged 13.9 points and 3.2 assists on .503/.373/.765 splits across 30.6 minutes. That is a statistical profile the Sixers can get behind. At his best, Williams is a 3-point bomber who supplies invaluable connective tissue with his rapid-fire processing and advanced positional passing chops. The Sixers need more plus passers in the rotation.
If he's in shape and the defense is up to his prime Boston standard, that's even better. Williams' contract, which averages roughly $13.6 million over the next three years, is a mild deterrent, but the Sixers should be all-in on winning. At his best, Williams can contribute significantly toward that goal, and he addresses a clear need in the frontcourt.
2. Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers in one of the offseason's most curious trades. Frankly, just like the Blazers a season ago, Washington really needs a stable veteran in the backcourt. Tyus Jones is gone and it's unreasonable to expect 18-year-old Bub Carrington to immediately shoulder the full weight of Washington's playmaking burden. We damn sure know that Jordan Poole can't run the offense.
Brogdon embraced his leadership role in Portland and could have a similar behind-the-scenes impact for a young Wizards squad. There is a ton of value in that and we cannot understate how much the Wizards can benefit from the stability and flexibility inherent to Brogdon's skill set. Even if he's not a long-term piece, he will improve the developmental environment for Washington's top prospects.
That said... there are few more obvious trade candidates in the NBA. It would be shocking if Brogdon survives past the February deadline in Washington. He's in the final year of his contract and, at 31, there has to be a part of Brogdon that is itching to compete for a championship. He narrowly missed the boat in Milwaukee and Boston. It's about time for The President to join a winning ticket.
Philadelphia doesn't really need guard depth with Maxey, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain all due for serious reps, not to mention Eric Gordon, Paul George, and others moonlighting as two-guards. Still, Brogdon has the size and defensive versatility to occupy multi-guard lineups at 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds. In terms of skill set, few better fits exist for Philadelphia. Brogdon shoots a high volume of 3s, equally comfortable off the catch or pulling up. He doesn't turn the ball over, he's a solid point guard, and he is content deferring to ball-dominant stars.
Brogdon once beat out Joel Embiid in a highly controversial Rookie of the Year race. This is how he can make it up to the Sixers fandom. By helping to deliver a championship.
1. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic is going to be a priority trade target for several teams after an impressive Olympics with Serbia. The Atlanta Hawks are still operating under the guise of contention with Trae Young, but that roster will not hold up in a competitive Eastern Conference. It's not Young's fault — nor Bogdanovic's, for that matter — but it's an unavoidable truth.
If the Hawks are floundering in mediocrity at the trade deadline, Bogdanovic should be able to net a hearty return package on the trade front. He's under contract through 2026-27 at an excellent price, less than $17 million AAV, so just about every contender with resources should come knocking. The logistics could get complicated for a Sixers team operating in the second apron, but where there's a will, there's a way.
Bogdanovic would immediately elevate the Sixers' second unit offense. Philadelphia needs a proper sixth man, especially if Kelly Oubre is locked into the starting five. Bogey offers viable three-level scoring and underrated playmaking chops. He spent time as Atlanta's de facto backup point guard last season. Operating with supreme confidence, Bogdanovic would have been a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year last season if not for the Hawks' collective shortcomings.
He's not the world's staunchest defender, but 6-foot-5 guards with Bogdanovic's shooting dynamism, on-ball prowess, and adaptability are uncommon. With Kyle Lowry in the defense-first stage of his career and Jared McCain still in the gestation period, there is plenty of room for Bogdanovic to command significant reps behind and alongside Tyrese Maxey in the Sixers' backcourt. This would rank among the very best plausible outcomes for Philadelphia's 2025 trade deadline.