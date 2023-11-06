Overreaction Monday: 3 Mike McCarthy replacements Cowboys should already be targeting
If Jerry Jones ends up firing Mike McCarthy, he'll have plenty of options from which to choose to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
By Luke Norris
Eric Bieniemy, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator/assistant head coach
As it's been for several years now, you can't have a discussion about potential head coaches without bringing up Eric Bieniemy.
Many believe the 54-year-old former running back should've already gotten the chance to be an NFL head coach, given the success he had during his five-year run as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, which earned him a pair of Super Bowl rings.
But that hasn't yet happened as he left Kansas City to become the OC with the Washington Commanders, also serving as the team's assistant head coach under Ron Rivera.
Now, depending on how the remainder of Washington's 2023 campaign goes, Bieniemy could very well get his shot if Rivera is fired.
But if McCarthy is let go at season's end and Bieniemy is available, Jerry Jones would be wise to take a long, hard look at bringing him to Dallas.
Sure, some of his past success can be attributed to the fact that he had the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and several other superstars with whom to work.
But even with a young quarterback in Sam Howell and a far less talented group overall in Washington, Bieniemy has helped the Commanders to a surprising 4-5 start, which has them just one game back of the final playoff spot in the NFC in the No. 8 slot.
Imagine what he could do with the offensive weapons that the Cowboys currently have, especially Dak Prescott. Bieniemy certainly deserves some of the credit for taking Mahomes to the next level, and he'd undoubtedly help Prescott get even better as well.