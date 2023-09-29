3 MLB teams who should hire Gabe Kapler after Giants firing
Three teams should consider pursuing Gabe Kapler in free agency following his firing from the SF Giants. All three of these teams have talented players and could benefit from a good coach to turn them into contenders.
Gabe Kapler was fired by the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
While the Giants are searching for a new manager, many teams will jump at the chance to sign the experienced and successful coach they let go after struggling with a lackluster team in San Francisco.
Who should pick up Kapler while he's available?
No. 3 team that should hire Gabe Kapler: Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates extended Derek Shelton in April, but since then he has been a terrible manager making bad moves constantly.
Shelton’s first season with the Pirates was in 2020. In the 60-game season, the Pirates only won 19 and lost 41. In the next two seasons after that, they lost over 100 games a season. Despite his failure, they got off to a hot start in 2023 and decided the best thing to do was to give the manager a contract extension.
The Pirates started the season 15-7. To reward the good record, Pittsburgh reached an agreement on an extension past the 2024 season. It’s unknown the full terms of the contract, but with a record of exactly .400 and a roster that should be nearing contention, they need to move on from Shelton.
They need a leader for the future, and that fits Gabe Kapler perfectly. After leading the 2021 Giants to a 107-55 record, he never got a shot in the postseason. But the Pirates are pretty much done rebuilding, and a contender needs a good coach, which is exactly what Kapler is.
The main problem with the Pirates is they don’t want to spend money, and Kapler wants to be on a perennial playoff team that he can lead to a World Series. But if not many teams are interested in him, the Pirates could be a good landing spot