3 more Atlanta Braves who won’t be back in 2024
The Atlanta Braves may need to retool this offseason to make it past the NLDS next season. Here are three more players who won't return.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves' 2023 season ended with a whimper. Despite having the best record in the majors and tying the single-season home run record with 304, the team won a single game in the National League Division Series, as the Philadelphia Phillies beat them in four games. This is the second consecutive year in which the Phillies eliminated the Braves from the playoffs.
With the season done, the Braves have to figure out what to do to make it back to the World Series. Earlier this week, FanSided staff writer Christopher Kline listed Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, and Charlie Morton as three players who won't return for the Braves in 2024.
Let's look at three more players who are unlikely to return to Atlanta next season.
Ehire Adrianza confirmed already to not return to the Braves in 2024
This one is cheating a bit, but Ehire Adrianza has already confirmed not returning to Atlanta next year.
The Braves opted to bring Adrianza back this season for his second stint with the team. His first stint was in 2021 when the team won their first World Series title since 1995. This time around, Adrianza didn't play that much, but that's due to injury. Adrianza had become the primary backup infielder but was sidelined since May 1 due to elbow inflammation and a shoulder strain.
On Sept. 25, the Braves designated Adrianza for assignment, but he went unclaimed on waivers. With that, the team outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Instead of accepting his assignment, Adrianza instead elected to enter free agency.
With that, Adrianza's stint ends with just five games played, where he recorded zero hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in 10 at-bats.
So, it's confirmed Adrianza won't be a member of the Braves for next season.