3 more Boston Red Sox who won't be back in 2024 thanks to Craig Breslow
The Boston Red Sox hired Craig Breslow to replace Chaim Bloom in the baseball operations department. Breslow has a lot of work to do already.
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of work to do this offseason. However, Boston's winter couldn't start until they found a suitable replacement for Chaim Bloom, who they fired for a lackluster major-league product in 2023. It's tough to place all of the Red Sox's struggles on Bloom, as he was dealt a tough hand and was often hamstrung by Fenway Sports Group and John Henry. Breslow will deal with the same issues, though he at least has a good farm system to work with thanks to Bloom, ironically enough.
Back in mid-September, we wrote a story regarding some Boston Red Sox who won't be on the roster next season. Those players, as discussed by writer Kevin Henry, still remain unlikely to re-sign (though some have expressed interest in staying). Here is a brief summary of each:
- Joel Rodriguez: "Boston will need someone in the bullpen they can count on, and the 31-year-old southpaw didn't show he was that person in 2023."
- James Paxton: "Paxton will be 35 next year on Opening Day, perhaps helping push Boston toward a youth movement and away from him."
- Adam Duvall: "Duvall has likely lived up to that salary, but he certainly hasn't exceeded it. With that in mind, unless Duvall were to come back on a sweetheart deal in 2024, it seems like an easy decision for Boston to find someone else to fill his place on the roster."
- Adalberto Mondesi: "While the Red Sox have been patient with Mondesi, him being out for the entire season hasn't helped the team embrace what he could potentially do to help in Boston."
- Corey Kluber: "Kluber does have a team option in place for 2024, but it makes little sense for the Red Sox to pull the trigger on that deal. Expect Boston to walk away from the Kluber experiment after one season."
Here is the complete list of players, as discussed by Henry.
However, there should be plenty of turnover with Breslow in charge now. While those five may still leave, three more are almost certain to find a new home as well.