3 more Cowboys who won't be back after Tyron Smith signs with Jets
Tyron Smith is just one of many Dallas Cowboys players who won't be back. These three players will join him in departing.
What has been an incredibly frustrating offseason for the Dallas Cowboys so far just got worse over the weekend with Tyron Smith, a player who has been a lynchpin on Dallas' offensive line since debuting in 2011, signing with the Jets.
The terms of the deal appeared to be pretty team-friendly. Sure, Smith has been very injury prone in recent years, but he's still one of the best left tackles in the game when healthy. Losing him is a huge deal, and will be tough for them to overcome.
Smith joins Tony Pollard in offseason departures thus far, and this is just the beginning. There are three more Cowboys players who almost certainly won't be back in Dallas for the 2024 season.
3) Jayron Kearse, Cowboys S
Jayron Kearse was a revelation for the Cowboys in his first two years with the team, performing at a really high level as a starter in the secondary. This past season, however, was a different story.
Kearse had an abysmal 44.9 PFF Grade which was good for 94th ($) out of 95 safeties. That is, obviously, quite bad. Going from reliable to a liability will surely lead to changes being made, and with Kearse being a free agent there's little reason to expect Dallas to want to bring him back.
In addition to Kearse taking a major step back production-wise, the Cowboys don't have a need at the safety position to even have to bring him back. Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker are both under contract and are capable starters. Even guys like Juanyeh Thomas and Israel Mukuamu graded really well albeit in limited action.
To sum up, Kearse was one of the worst safeties in football this past season and the Cowboys are pretty set at that position. Pass.