3 more New England Patriots who won’t be back after Mac Jones trade
The New England Patriots traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. These three players can join him on the flight out of Boston.
By Mark Powell
The New England Patriots traded quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Jones leaving Boston is not a huge surprise, but the Jaguars being the only interested suitor is. New England landed a sixth-round pick back in return, which is a pretty big downgrade for a former first-round selection. As I mentioned at the time of the deal, Jones was set up for failure:
"Replacing Brady with Jones as a one-for-one proposition was always unrealistic. Jones also faced incredible pressure from a fanbase used to winning Super Bowls every other year. Not to mention, Jones dealt with a revolving door at offensive coordinator. Perhaps Jones was destined for failure from the jump, but the Patriots did not help matters."
Still, the Patriots are starting anew with Jerod Mayo at the helm. Mayo is a former Patriot himself and member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, but don't get this twisted, New England is in line for a massive rebuild.
The Patriots have a number of looming free agents, but were able to re-sign Kendrick Bourne, one of their emerging wide receivers. With Jones now gone, these Patriots could leave with him.
3. Patriots could reportedly trade JuJu Smith-Schuster
The New England Patriots did keep Bourne, but that doesn't mean their entire receiving corps is returning. New England is one of several teams which could take Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first-round pick. However, the Patriots would arguably be better-suited selecting a quarterback.
With Harrison Jr. and several other receivers near the top of the Patriots draft board, high-priced veterans like JuJu Smith-Schuster suddenly become trade assets. The Boston Herald echoed this thought:
"Armed with so much cap space, the Pats could use that room to absorb a high-priced veteran they otherwise may not be able to afford in a deal that allows another team to create cap flexibility," Doug Kyed wrote. "Or, as mentioned, Parker and Smith-Schuster could be headed out."
Trading Smith-Schuster may require some attached draft capital, but it's not out of the realm of possibility for a Patriots team trying to expedite its rebuild.