3 moves San Francisco Giants can make to get even better after signing Chapman
The San Francisco Giants made a key move over the weekend, signing Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal. Here are three moves the team can make to get even better for 2024.
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants have quietly had a very productive offseason.
Their most recent move was the signing of third baseman Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million contract.
Because of the moves made to bolster their lineup and pitching staff, the Giants find themselves in a position to potentially be a dark horse Wild Card contender.
However, they are still just one piece away from being a true contender in the National League. The next move they make should be geared towards the pitching side.
Here are three moves San Francisco can make after signing Chapman to bolster the lineup.
3. Giants can trade for Dylan Cease
When Dylan Cease's name was floating around in trade rumors, the Giants were not one of the teams that were said to be interested.
However, it might be wise for them to jump into the sweepstakes and see if they can't make an offer that would interest the Chicago White Sox.
It's clear that the White Sox will not be in contention this season, making a Dylan Cease trade all the more likely.
Cease had a rough 2023 season, going 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA. However, he isn't far removed from a 2022 campaign in which he was second in the American League Cy Young race.
So, at the very least, Cease has the makings of a true ace and would fit into the Giants rotation quite nicely next to Logan Webb. If the Giants plan on being in contention, they're going to need a second top-level starter to go with Webb and Cease certainly fits the bill.
Any trade for Cease will cost a ton, but the Giants are fortunate to have plenty of solid young players on their roster and in their system that could be used to land the young right-hander.