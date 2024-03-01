3 NBA championship contenders who need to sign Marcus Morris after Spurs buyout
These contenders could benefit from signing the recently bought-out Marcus Morris.
By Lior Lampert
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have looked like one of the best teams in the NBA throughout the 2023-24 campaign, but one area in particular where they can certainly improve is their depth. Cleveland is in the top half of the league in average bench points scored per game (35.2) but lacks shot-creators beyond Caris LeVert.
Of course, it’s easy to overlook the bench woes when the Cavs boast one of the league’s best starting fives consisting of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
While Garland, Mitchell, Strus, Mobley, and Allen have shouldered the load throughout the regular season, Morris could bolster the team’s rotation and alleviate some of the burden off their core players ahead of what Cleveland hopes will be a long playoff run.
Currently relying on unproven forwards like Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, and Dean Wade, Morris would be an immediate upgrade for the Cavaliers bench.
Cleveland currently ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of team three-point percentage (36.4) this season, so Morris’ ability to stretch the floor would be a welcome addition to the second unit.
Moreover, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has made an effort to stagger the minutes of Allen and Mobley upon the latter’s return from a knee injury because of the lack of spacing on the court when they share the floor. Morris would make it easier to separate the two star big men.
Sitting at 38-21 and in second place in the East, the Cavs would be an ideal fit.