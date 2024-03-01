3 NBA championship contenders who need to sign Marcus Morris after Spurs buyout
These contenders could benefit from signing the recently bought-out Marcus Morris.
By Lior Lampert
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
Roughly a few weeks ago, Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley broke the news that Morris is “leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves” when he is bought out.
While Beverley is currently with the Bucks, the two played for the Philadelphia 76ers together this season and were teammates earlier in their careers as members of the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. So, his insight certainly holds weight when it comes to any potential Morris updates.
The Wolves are 22nd in the NBA in bench scoring (31.9 points per game), so there is a clear need to address their depth. Moreover, Minnesota lacks frontcourt depth behind, and Morris would give them an immediate upgrade at the forward spots.
Sitting at 42-17 atop the West standings, the Timberwolves are a legitimate threat to win the conference this season. Adding a proven veteran with playoff experience like Morris into the mix as they prepare to try winning their first playoff series since 2004 and to prove that their regular season success is not a fluke.
Morris would likely slot into a sizable role in Minnesota, given their lack of rotational pieces, and their need for a scoring threat off the bench makes the fit even better for both sides.