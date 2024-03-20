3 New York Jets who could be traded who aren’t Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson gets all the noise, but these three Jets players might be traded this offseason as well.
By signing Tyrod Taylor, the New York Jets effectively put an end to the Zach Wilson experiment. It simply didn't work out.
The BYU product was expected to be the backup and learn from Aaron Rodgers last season, but Rodgers' injury thrust Wilson into action and he had another miserable season in the 12 games he appeared in.
The Jets are seemingly ready to move on, and it can be assumed that Wilson is looking forward to a fresh start as well. He's very clearly on the trade block although with him not being dealt yet the question of whether he will just be released can be asked.
We know Wilson can get dealt, but these three Jets players might go too.
3) Israel Abanikanda, RB
The Jets have one of the best running backs in football, Breece Hall, manning their backfield. Hall has proven to be a reliable bellcow when healthy in his first two seasons, but the Jets don't have much behind him.
Last season they gave Dalvin Cook a lucrative one-year deal to potentially split carries with Hall who was coming off of a torn ACL, but that didn't work out well at all. Once Cook was phased out of the Jets plans and eventually released, rookie back Israel Abanikanda was given some opportunities out of the backfield. He didn't do much with them.
The Pitt product appeared in six games for the Jets and rushed for just 70 yards on 22 carries, averaging a measly 3.2 yards per carry. The Jets have improved their offensive line this offseason and will get Aaron Rodgers back so those two things should help the running game, but Abanikanda didn't show much in terms of being a reliable backup.
The Jets should look to add another back to their backfield and push Abanikanda to a third-stringer type of role to add important Hall insurance and to simply continue to improve. If other teams around the league value him enough to give the Jets an asset for him, it might behoove them to accept the deal.
2) Jeremy Ruckert, TE
The 2022 NFL Draft is one that Jets fans will remember for a long time as Joe Douglas selected Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall in the first two rounds of that draft. An argument could be made that the 2022 Draft Class is saving Douglas' job.
While those four players receive most of the attention, deservingly so, the Jets selected Jeremy Ruckert in the third round of that draft. Ruckert looked like the third option on the tight end depth chart behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, but he wound up jumping Uzomah and playing a decently-sized role as the team's reserve tight end in the 2023 campaign.
While Ruckert's 16 receptions for 151 yards weren't eye-popping by any means, he did appear in 32% of New York's offensive snaps in the 16 games he appeared in which is a decent number thanks to his run blocking.
With Uzomah released Ruckert is the clear TE2 as of now, but with the Jets potentially eyeing Georgia star Brock Bowers in the draft, they might look to trade Ruckert to allow him to play elsewhere.
1) Allen Lazard, WR
The Jets signed Allen Lazard who came to New York alongside Aaron Rodgers last offseason to a massive four-year deal worth up to $44 million. Lazard was expected to play a big role in what was supposed to be a much-improved offense, but that all went down the drain when Rodgers went down with his injury.
Lazard appeared in 14 games for the Jets but was a complete non-factor, recording 23 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown. To make matters worse, Lazard had four drops despite only receiving 49 targets and caught less than half of the throws aimed in his direction. It was a nightmarish season for Lazard.
With Rodgers back things could be better for him, but the Jets don't have much of a need. They signed Mike Williams to pair with Garrett Wilson and have the No. 10 overall pick in the draft which they could use on a receiver or offensive weapon.
The Jets have reportedly placed Lazard onto the trade block although who knows if there's a team out there willing to bite with his horrific contract on the books.