3 New York Mets on thin ice the last two months of the season
As the calendar approaches September, teams will begin considering who they want to bring back next season in free agency. The New York Mets are no different.
Currently eyeing a postseason berth, the Mets are littered with players who aren't performing at the level the front office envisioned when signing them to deals.
These three Mets have been holding the club back and are unlikely to return in 2025 once they hit free agency this winter.
3. Adam Ottavino
Adam Ottavino was initially signed before the 2023 season after putting up a spectacular 2.06 ERA in 2022. Due to regression, he still impressed with a 3.21 ERA last season after coming back on a one-year deal, but his FIP of 4.52 indicated that red flags were popping up under the hood.
Those red flags have become obvious, as Ottavino's actual ERA sits at 4.57 in 2024. In the second half, he's been better, but his 4.89 ERA in the first half hindered the team, as his late-inning role is crucial for the Mets' bullpen success.
It's hard to imagine the Mets bringing Ottavino back again in the offseason, given that his one good season in the past five years already feels like a thing of the past. Next year will be his age-39 season, and his money coming off the books will be better used to find younger and cheaper talent. It seems inevitable that the Mets and Ottavino will part ways this season.
2. Ryne Stanek
Initially signed by the Seattle Mariners last season on a one-year deal, Ryne Stanek's name was more synonymous with his 2022 season, where he recorded a 1.05 ERA with Houston, than his 4.09 ERA the year after. In 2024, the Mariners decided to move him at the trade deadline to the Mets, who have regretted the move since.
Stanek owns a 5.09 ERA on the season, but his ERA sits at an even 9.00 in seven innings since debuting in New York.
The Mets aren't getting very far, with Ottavino and Stanek underperforming. They are still fighting for a Wild Card, but getting better production from these two in the bullpen is essential in order to make it to October baseball.
Regardless, Stanek will not be invited back for another season next year.
1. Jose Quintana
Heading into the 2023 season, Jose Quintana signed a two-year deal with New York and enjoyed a quality season in which he recorded a 3.57 ERA, albeit in only 75.2 innings. This year, however, his 4.57 ERA is underwhelming, and the Mets are looking forward to getting that $13,000,000 annually off the books.
Currently sporting a 5.97 ERA in the second half, Quintana is quickly becoming a liability in the Mets' rotation and may be a catalyst for the team's downfall in 2024 if he doesn't turn it around.
Given that lack of production from key members of the bullpen, the Mets can ill-afford to not get any length out of their starters' struggles.
Hopefully, Quintana can turn it around, but this is not how he envisioned performing in a contract year.