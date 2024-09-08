3 NFL head coaches already on the hot seat after Week 1
The opening week of NFL action took all the preseason hypotheticals and brought them into the harsh light of reality.
Some coaches are out there popping champagne after a successful first showing. Some of them are wiping the sweat off their brows in relief that their seat is going to stay cool, for a week at least (we're looking at you Dennis Allen).
These guys aren't so lucky.
3. Raheem Morris, Falcons
Let's just say it: Raheem Morris got cocky. He thought he could sit his starters in the preseason. That plan backfired with a quickness in Game 1.
The Atlanta Falcons looked like a team with a new offensive and defensive coordinator trying to implement new systems with very few live reps under their belts.
Kirk Cousins didn't seem comfortable in his new uniform. Away from the safe confines of Kevin O'Connell's offense (which, by the way, looked A-okay with Sam Darnold at the helm), Cousins was at his worst. He threw two interceptions, one of which was a backbreaker late. He threw short of the sticks on third down. He managed just 155 yards.
The growing pains Cousins displayed could have been alleviated in the preseason. But Morris refused to admit his mistake in the postgame, insisting that those snaps were meaningless.
The scoreboard says differently, Raheem.
Fortunately for Morris, that was the first game of his current tenure with the Falcons. He's got time to turn things around.
Unfortunately for Morris, he's got a failed tenure a head coach on his résumé. He's also coaching a team that has gone all in on contending for a Super Bowl. Arthur Blank won't be patient.
2. Dave Canales, Panthers
You've gotta feel for Dave Canales. He took over a team that was 2-15 last year and didn't even have a pick in the first 31 of the NFL Draft to show for it.
Winning with the Carolina Panthers right now is asking a lot. Still, it's perfectly reasonable for fans in Carolina to ask for something a helluva lot closer than 47-10. That's the size of the first loss of the Canales era, at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.
This isn't college football. Teams don't just hand out 37-point beatdowns on a regular basis in the NFL. Every single man on the field in the Superdome was a professional. The gap shouldn't be that large.
Canales was brought in specifically to get something, anything, out of Bryce Young. He worked magic with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield after all. Sparks weren't flying for the Panthers though.
Young was 13-of-30 for 161 yards and two interceptions. He took four sacks. There was practically no improvement from his rookie campaign. It may take time for Canales to get something out of Young, time neither of them may have.
Canales is also responsible for what his defense does. All I've got to say on that is...Yikes!
1. Brian Daboll, Giants
The New York Giants are an absolute mess. Quite frankly, Brian Daboll looks like the perfect scapegoat for an organization with deep-lying rot.
NY didn't just lose to the Vikings. They were embarrassed on their home field. Minnesota put up 28 on a Giants defense that was supposed to be the strength of the team.
As expected, the Giants offense looked anemic with Daniel Jones behind center. He threw two interceptions and completed just 22-of-42 passes.
Daboll is an offense-minded head coach. His side of the ball should never look this horrendous. The personnel problems are what they are. It's his job to get the most out of what he's got. He's not doing that because his scheme is failing, his play calling is bad and the quarterback he was tasked with developing has only gotten worse.
The fact that Daboll said he wasn't even considering benching Daniel Jones might be a fireable offense.
Of course, it's not just a head coach problem. It's a front office problem too. Joe Schoen decided to pay Daniel Jones and let Saquon Barkley walk. He assembled the roster that Daboll is struggling to get anything out of.
The Giants are going down and fans will expect someone in the wreckage. We all know who that will be.