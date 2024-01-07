3 NFL head coaches who should absolutely be fired, but are somehow safe
These three NFL coaches should be fired but appear to be safe.
Black Monday is a dark time for many NFL franchises each year, as the day after the regular season ends, several coaches are often given the pink slip. Some head coaches get fired midseason, but Black Monday is always an eventful day in NFL land as teams look to go in new directions.
In all likelihood based on reports, these three NFL head coaches are going to avoid becoming the next Black Monday victims, at least for now, and begin next season coaching their respective teams. They don't deserve it, but their teams are not cutting bait.
3) Dennis Allen has not done a good enough job as Saints HC
Despite their obvious need to do so, the New Orleans Saints have not entered a rebuild. They have one of the worst cap situations in football and don't have a roster close to capable enough to compete against the NFC's elite. While they should be rebuilding, they're not. Dennis Allen took Sean Payton's place as the team's head coach expected to lead them to the postseason, and as he wraps up his second season, it's possible he'll end another year with no playoff appearance.
The Saints narrowly missed out last season despite the division-winning Buccaneers finishing with a losing record. This season, they sit at 8-8 with a chance to clinch the NFC South with a win if things go their way, but with the Saints already losing to the Falcons once this season, who's to say they won't lose it again?
Allen has an argument for staying put if New Orleans wins their must-win game, but if he loses, there's no way he should last another day as the team's head coach. Last season he had the excuse of having no quarterback, but this past offseason the Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year deal worth $150 million to be their leader. That's been a mess, which is something Allen deserves some of the blame for.
The Saints are alive because of how bad the NFC South is, but that doesn't mean Allen has done a good job. His defense, while having big games, has had several disappointing ones as well, and the offense looks as inconsistent as it was last season despite the quarterback change.