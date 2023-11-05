3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 9
We're halfway through the NFL season. Here are a few QBs who might need a role change.
2. Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals traded Joshua Dobbs at the deadline, setting the stage for fifth-round pick Clayton Tune to make his NFL debut on Sunday. It did not go very well. Tune completed 11-of-20 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions. Arizona was completely shut out, 27-0, against the Cleveland Browns' No. 1-ranked defense.
For Arizona, the hope is that Kyler Murray gets up to speed in the weeks to come. Murray was floated as a potential starter this week, but the Cardinals still haven't activated the former No. 1 pick from the injured reserve. His return is coming, though, and Tune's bumpy first start could accelerate that timeline. The Cardinals are 1-8, so there's not much pressure to win, but it's never fun to be completely uncompetitive.
Tune was sacked seven times on Sunday and he posted a QB rating of 20.1, making him — without much competition — the worst QB of the Week 9 slate. It's important to allow rookies time to grow through early struggles, but Tune couldn't have been much worse out of the gates. He faces an uphill battle to re-instill confidence in the Cardinals coaching staff.
Of course, the Browns' defense is the worst possible matchup for a rookie QB making his NFL debut. It's difficult to accurately process the nerves and commotion of your first snaps with Myles Garrett running down the O-line's gullet. Maybe Tune will get another shot in Week 10 when the Atlanta Falcons come to town, but don't count on it.