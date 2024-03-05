3 NHL teams that need to trade for Juuse Saros right now
If the Nashville Predators consider trading Juuse Saros by Friday's trade deadline, these three teams need to do whatever it takes to acquire him.
The Nashville Predators are among the most surprising teams in the NHL thus far, going 35-25-2 in their 62 games played, and are holding a playoff spot. Expectations were low entering the season, but under new head coach Andrew Brunette the Predators are playing their best hockey of the season, winning eight in a row entering Tuesday's game against the Canadiens.
While things look great for the Predators right now, there are still a couple of reasons why they should be trading star goaltender Juuse Saros. First, even if they do make the playoffs, how far can they realistically go? Who's going to pick them to win a series against Western Conference powerhouses like the Canucks, Oilers, Golden Knights, or Stars?
Second, the Predators have an extremely exciting goaltender prospect tearing up the AHL in Yaroslav Askarov who looks NHL-ready right now. Trading Saros, a goaltender they likely won't want to pay big-time money to after the 2025 season when he's set to hit free agency anyway, and recouping some assets while handing the keys to the younger goaltender makes a lot of sense.
A Saros trade is probably not going to happen now considering the fact that Nashville is currently in a playoff spot, but they'd be smart to trade him now when they can get more in return. If Nashville does end up trading Saros, these three teams make a whole lot of sense.
3. The Hurricanes would be unstoppable if they traded for Juuse Saros
Often teams looking for goaltending are at or close to the bottom of the league in total goals allowed. The Carolina Hurricanes, however, are allowing just 2.75 goals per game, good for sixth in the entire NHL. While that'd imply that they wouldn't need a goalie, they're somehow allowing as few goals as they're allowing because of their elite defense.
The Panthers have allowed 1,559 shots this season, the fewest by far in the league. The second fewest is the Oilers with 1,659 shots against, a big gap. Despite Carolina's goaltenders seeing little action on a game-to-game basis, they've recorded an ugly .897 save percentage. That's tied for 26th in the league with the San Jose Sharks.
Frederik Anderson being limited to just six games due to injury has hurt in a big way, and Carolina needs to find an answer in net. Pyotr Kochetkov has put up a solid .910 save percentage in 32 games played this season, but has missed time due to injury and has played in just 59 NHL games in his career. Is he the answer for a Hurricanes team trying to get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup?
Saros gives them an established star to put between the pipes and gives Carolina their best chance to win. Yes, his numbers have been down this season, but putting an elite goalie like Saros behind this tremendous Carolina defense and you might have an unstoppable force in Raleigh come playoff time.