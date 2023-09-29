3 outside-the-box teams who should go after Jrue Holiday
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to flip Jrue Holiday for additional assets following the Damian Lillard trade. These teams should be eager to add the All-Defense point guard.
No. 2 outside-the-box Jrue Holiday trade suitor: Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings' inability to get stops was a huge storyline in the postseason. After a magical regular season to claim the No. 3 seed in the West, the Kings' explosive offense could not overcome a porous defense. Sacramento is very close to contention, but last season made it difficult to buy them as a legitimate title threat.
Not much has changed in terms of roster construction this summer. The Kings re-signed Harrison Barnes and invested in more perimeter shooters. The offense should be right back to humming when the new season begins, but the defense is set up for failure once again. That is, unless the Kings swing big for reinforcements.
Holiday isn't the cleanest fit, but he would certainly improve the Kings' capacity for stops on the perimeter. Any Domantas Sabonis team has a limited defensive ceiling — Sacramento's lack of rim protection is the root cause of last season's woes — but the perimeter defense was, more often than not, problematic. Kevin Huerter is a solid wing defender and Davion Mitchell does his best Baby Jrue impression off the bench, but the Kings lack a starter who is dedicated to getting stops.
Holiday would immediately handle Sacramento's high-leverage matchups while taking a burden off De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt. Holiday's offensive fit is less pristine, but he can work out of two-man actions with Sabonis or spend time off the ball as a spacer and slasher while Fox sets the table. Fox and Tyrese Haliburton never quite figured out the two-point guard setup, but Holiday is a different player at a different stage of his career. He would help the Kings take a step in the right direction.