3 Philadelphia Eagles who should be benched or fired after MNF collapse
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost three straight games, including on Monday night to the Seattle Seahawks led by backup quarterback Drew Lock.
By Mark Powell
No the Philadelphia Eagles should not bench Jalen Hurts. I'm going to get that out of the way to begin with. Calls for Hurts job, led by former NFL quarterback David Carr, are downright ridiculous given he was an MVP candidate just a few weeks ago.
Hurts did not play well from the pocket on Monday night, passing for just 143 yards and throwing two interceptions. He was able to run for over 80 yards and two scores, somewhat making up for his early turnovers.
Hurts has to be better, but he also probably shouldn't have played to begin with. The Oklahoma product was sick for most of the week with his symptoms getting worse as game time neared. Heck, he was even listed as questionable on Monday and was considered a game-time decision. Would playing Marcus Mariota have been that bad of an alternative, especially if Hurts wasn't himself?
There is plenty of blame to go around for Philly's three-game losing streak. The defense gave up a late 90-plus yard drive to Drew Lock. The offense hasn't scored 20 points in three straight games. It's been tough for Nick Sirianni's group. At this point in the year, losing streaks can turn into a postseason collapse, and then jobs are on the line. Every game matters.
3. Eagles who could be benched or fired: OC Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson is in his first year on the job, and Sirianni has come to his defense several times already this season. After a win over the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to 9-1 just a few weeks ago, Sirianni wasn't having any criticism towards Johnson.
“I think Brian has done a phenomenal job of calling the game,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, Shane (Steichen) did an unbelievable job all last year, but I don't feel like we've missed a beat on offense...We've been in a good groove, and Brian has just done, to me, a great job of leading this group. Has done a great job calling the game, adjusting in the game. I just think he's done a top-notch job.”
Sirianni is right -- Shane Steichen is gone, now coaching the Indianapolis Colts, who may make the playoffs in the AFC. Johnson's offense is no longer on a role, though. If anything, they are struggling and tough to watch.
Even Hurts has questioned the offense's commitment of late.
"I've been talking about execution all year, being on the same page, everyone being on the same page," Hurts said. "We didn't execute. I don't think we're, we're all, we're committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it's a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through."
Should Philly's offensive struggles continue, don't be surprised if Johnson is let go at the end of the season.