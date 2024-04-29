3 Philadelphia Eagles who won’t be back after the 2024 NFL Draft
These former Philadelphia Eagles have assuredly played their last snap for the team after seeing how the 2024 NFL Draft and offseason played out.
By Lior Lampert
While fans of other teams wonder how executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman keeps getting away with maximizing value in the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles are better off for it.
The Eagles continue to plug holes and add cheaper, younger, talented players via the draft to offset some difficult free agency decisions, allowing them to maintain flexibility as they construct a Super Bowl-contending roster around franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Considering how things played out this offseason for Roseman and the Eagles, it's hard to envision these players returning to Philadelphia.
3 Eagles who won't be back after the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Justin Evans, S
Philadelphia signed safety Justin Evans to a one-year deal last offseason, and he started the first two games of 2023 before a neck injury limited him to six snaps in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to be placed on injured reserve a few weeks later because of a knee issue. Despite being designated for return, he was never activated before his 21-day practice window expired, effectively ending his season.
Evans logged 15 combined tackles (nine solo) with two pass deflections and a forced fumble (plus a recovery) in his limited playing time this past season.
The Eagles reunited with C.J. Gardner-Johnson via free agency to assume a starting safety role in addition to spending the No. 40 overall pick of the draft on former Iowa standout defensive back Cooper DeJean, who offers positional versatility in the secondary as someone who can play multiple positions despite primarily operating from the cornerback spot in college. Their arrivals have left no room for Evans.
A once-promising career for Evans, who sat out from 2019-2021 due to heel/toe ailments and a torn Achilles, has been derailed by injuries routinely and forced him to bounce around the league. Unfortunately, that trend will resume.
2. Boston Scott/Rashaad Penny, RB
The writing was on the wall for Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny the moment the Eagles poached star running back Saquon Barkley from the NFC East rival New York Giants in free agency, and it became even more apparent after Philadelphia selected former Texas A&M tailback Ainias Smith in the fifth round of the draft.
Scott has carved out a rotational backfield role with the Eagles over the years, logging no less than 59 touches from 2019-22, exceeding the century mark in two seasons during that span. However, he took more of a backseat in 2023, seeing his opportunity count dwindle to 24. Entering his age-29 campaign and being an unrestricted free agent, the team already began phasing him out last season, making it hard to believe he will return.
Penny, a former first-round draft pick, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. But there is no denying he is a talented player, as evidenced by him leading the NFL in rushing yards over the final five games of the 2021 season (671), averaging a robust 6.3 yards per carry over that stretch. Alas, he was a healthy scratch for much of his lone season in Philadelphia, and his durability concerns are enough to deter the franchise from staying away after investing heavily into Barkley and adding Smith.
1. Shaquille Leonard, ILB
Many expected more from former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard when the Eagles beat out their divisional rival Dallas Cowboys in a bidding war for his services in the middle of the 2023 season. But it appears his best days are behind him after suffering a back injury in 2021, as demonstrated by his lack of impact on Philadelphia's bottom-of-the-barrel defensive unit.
Leonard earned a 66.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade in five games with the Eagles, notably struggling in coverage (57.2) and tackling (51.8). His underwhelming play prompted Philadelphia to sign former Bucs inside linebacker Devin White and draft former Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (son of former franchise legend and Hall of Famer Jeremiah Sr.).
Moreover, the team invested rich draft capital in a pair of Georgia linebackers in 2022 (third-round pick Nakobe Dean) and 2023 (first-rounder Nolan Smith), making it feel like a foregone conclusion that Leonard will not return to Philly.