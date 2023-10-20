3 Phillies who can’t afford to cool off for World Series run
The Philadelphia Phillies' red-hot offense hit a sudden cold spell in Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. These players can't afford to go frigid.
The Philadelphia Phillies' offense has been a total machine this postseason. Nick Castellanos hit five home runs in a three-game span between the end of the NLDS and the start of the NLCS. Bryce Harper is one of the greatest postseason performers of his time. Trea Turner? Yeah, he's on fire too.
'Red October' is the common mantra in Philadelphia this time of year. The Phillies have the best home-field advantage in baseball and an expensive roster built for these moments. There isn't a more explosive offense left in the playoffs when the Phillies are firing on all cylinders.
In Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, however, the Phillies' offense went suddenly stagnant. The team mustered three total hits and one run, which Bryce Harper scored on a wild pitch. Not a single home run, not a single RBI.
It was probably a bit premature to adorn Philadelphia as undisputed World Series favorites, but a lot of folks were ready to count the Diamondbacks out after their 10-0 shellacking in Game 2. It has been generally ill-advised to count out Arizona all season, of course, and now the Phillies are one more icy night away from the danger zone.
These Philadelphia players in particular cannot afford to go cold right now.
3. Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber was massive in the NLCS last season. He opened the 2023 NLCS with three home runs in the first two games.
Schwarber is a unique figure stationed atop the Phillies' lineup. He will go through unbearable cold spells, but when he's getting the bat on the ball, a significant volume of those balls will soar over the fence. He slashed .197/.343/.474 during the regular season, but he hit 47 dingers and knocked home 104 runs. He led the MLB with 215 strikeouts, but he also amassed 126 walks.
When Schwarber strikes the fear of God into pitchers in the leadoff spot, it sets the tone for Philadelphia's offense and frequently lends the Phillies an early advantage. When he's not doing that, however, it can get dicey. The Phillies cannot afford for Schwarber to morph into a free out at the top of the lineup for this stretch run, however long it lasts.
Schwarber went 0-for-3 in the Game 3 loss. He managed a walk, but pitchers will attack Schwarber when he's not making contact. It's easy to bank on Schwarber with an energized crowd at his back in Citizens Bank Park, but it's fair to get concerned about his ability to sustain that success on the road.
The Phillies will hope Schwarber can regain Game 2 form in the battles to come. His bat is powerful enough to bring about a swift end to this series. It's also inconsistent enough to tank the Phillies' offense at the most inopportune moments.