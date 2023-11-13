3 pitchers Atlanta Braves could sign with Anthopoulos ready to spend big
The Atlanta Braves are prepared to spend for free agent pitching. Here are a few worthy candidates.
The Atlanta Braves' top offseason priority will be addressing the pitching front. Spencer Strider will receive Cy Young votes and Max Fried should be back to full strength next season, but another extended absence for Kyle Wright, combined with the notable decline of Charlie Morton, makes pitching a definite area of need.
It's a critical offseason for the Braves, who finished last season with a league-best 104 wins, only to lose the NLDS unceremoniously in four games — to their second-place division rivals, no less. The primary culprit for their disappointing finish was a sudden offensive cold spell, but pitching is the roster's glaring weak point. Maybe not weak, even, but certainly vulnerable.
Atlanta has shied away from long-term contracts in excess of $22 million annually, with their failed attempt to bring back Freddie Freeman standing as a notable exception. But, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves could be willing to go higher for the "right starting pitcher."
So, with such a high bar set, here are a few starting pitchers who could appeal to Alex Anthopoulos and the front office.
3. Sonny Gray
The Braves have been tied to Sonny Gray, who made his third All-Star appearance last season with the Minnesota Twins. He is expected to command a lucrative annual value on his contract, but at 34 years old, he won't demand the same contract length as other top-shelf free agent starters. That could appeal for the Braves, who are focused more on the present than the future.
Gray put up Cy Young-worthy numbers for Minnesota, posting a 2.79 ERA and 1.147 WHIP with 183 strikeouts and 55 walks in 32 starts. His 8-8 record doesn't do justice to how effective his stuff was for a postseason contender.
With Gray, he's not going to smoke batters with speed. His fastball velocity hovers around 92.9 (31st percentile, per Baseball Savant), but he also gave up the fewest home runs per nine innings in the MLB last season. He commands the zone with a balanced collection of breaking pitches and he subdues explosive offenses.
Atlanta already has a potent dose of speed atop their rotation with Strider. Add Gray to the mix with Fried, and the Braves would have excellent variety of approaches between their top aces. Gray is about to receive his second top-three finish in Cy Young voting. Maybe even his first victory. Atlanta is already the best team in baseball on paper. Gray makes the rich richer, all while presenting a potential middle-ground for the financially savvy Anthopoulos. He will cost a lot, but over a short(ish) period of time.