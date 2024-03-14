3 pitchers Rangers need in the rotation after whiffing on Dylan Cease trade
The Texas Rangers missed out on a Dylan Cease trade, but still have options. Here are three pitchers they could target.
By Curt Bishop
2. Jordan Montgomery will cost a lot, but Rangers don't have much choice
The Rangers have not been shy about what they think their chances are of re-signing Jordan Montgomery.
While it was deemed unlikely that the Rangers would be able to keep him, they may have to change their tune. Cease is set to make $8 million this year, which is well within the Rangers price range.
If they want to defend their World Series title, they're going to have to re-consider bringing back Montgomery. He went 10-11 last season with a 3.20 ERA between the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals. He also went 3-1 in the postseason with a 2.90 ERA and earned the win in Game 7 of the ALCS.
Montgomery has proven himself as an elite postseason pitcher, and the Rangers need that sort of presence in their rotation to remain in the conversation for the World Series.
He's already familiar with the environment in Texas and has had great success working with pitching coach Mike Maddux dating back to their time together in St. Louis.
A move such as this is simply a no-brainer.
The 31-year-old is exactly the type of pitcher the Rangers need to boost their chances of winning again in 2024.