MLB Rumors: Sure sounds like the Rangers are blowing it with Jordan Montgomery
The Texas Rangers would not have experienced their World Series run without Jordan Montgomery. Now, they may be missing their chance to retain him.
By Curt Bishop
The Texas Rangers made key moves at the trade deadline that ultimately led to them winning their first World Series title in franchise history. One such move was the trade to acquire Jordan Montgomery.
The veteran left-hander is now a free agent and has still yet to sign with a new team this winter. The Rangers were pegged as the favorites to sign him.
However, the Rangers have not made a move to re-sign him yet, and it appears that they may be blowing their chances to do so.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network believes that while the Rangers may be the favorites, the Boston Red Sox could swoop in and make a signing if they manage to shed some payroll by trading away Kenley Jansen.
Red Sox could sign Jordan Montgomery, catching Rangers off-guard
It certainly has been a very slow offseason, but time is running out for the Rangers to make a move and bring back their postseason hero.
Montgomery is seeking a big-money contract, and the Red Sox would be able to do that only if they trade Jansen away and shed the closer's salary.
But the longer the Rangers wait, the more likely it is that Boston could potentially jump in and make a play for Montgomery.
Montgomery has been in Boston for much of the offseason with his wife currently working at a Boston hospital. That certainly plays in the Red Sox favor if they wish to sign him.
But the Rangers are going to need him if they want to hold serve and defend their title. Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and the newly signed Tyler Mahle are all out until after the All-Star break, and Texas needs somebody to put next to Nathan Eovaldi at the top of their rotation.
Boston signing Montgomery would truly catch the Rangers off-guard. Texas will need to act swiftly if they truly want to retain him, rather than waiting for the price to drop.
The 31-year-old left-hander won 10 games and posted a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts between the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.