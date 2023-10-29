3 Pittsburgh Steelers to blame for ugly loss to Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 4-3 on the season with a hapless loss at home to the Jaguars.
1. Matt Canada, OC
Obviously, we're going to blame Matt Canada here.
Yes, the offense was dealt a tough blow when Pickett had to exit the game due to injury. But even before then, it's not like this unit was humming by any stretch of the imagination.
In the first half, the Steelers had just one drive that went for more than 25 yards -- and it was after the Kazee interception when they were unable to punch it in deep in Jacksonville territory, settling for a field goal ultimately after moving the ball 93 yards.
That also continued in the second half wherein the Steelers went 75 yards on the Trubisky-to-Pickens touchdown drive and then 57 yards in the waning minutes of regulation (a.k.a. garbage time), but failed to accrue more than 16 yards on any of the other four drives in that half.
The numbers around Canada's offense continue to be damning. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined to average 2.67 yards per carry. Pickett was averaging 4.6 yards per attempt when he was in, which only improved to 5.1 when Trubisky entered the game. It's a dink-and-dunk offense that affects the entirety of the offense negatively.
Canada has to go, plain and simple. Maybe the Steelers have serious changes they must consider in terms of on-field personnel too, but it all trickles down from Canada's atrocious schematics and poor game-planning that we've seen on repeat like Groundhog's Day. And Week 8 was no exception.