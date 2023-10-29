Steelers: ‘Fire Canada’ chants go nationwide on Pat McAfee Show
Steelers fans are finding new and creative ways to broadcast their hatred of Matt Canada.
By Kristen Wong
Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has nowhere to hide from his critics. They're quite literally everywhere, spread across the country from the wintry corners of Buffalo to the open plains of Utah.
There is perhaps no more laughable running gag in the league right now than dissing Matt Canada, and Steelers fans in Utah wanted to show the nation just how much they loathed the man.
On a Friday episode of "The Pat McAfee Show", McAfee was in the middle of interviewing former NFL quarterback Alex Smith when he got interrupted by some raucous chanting.
Turn up the volume on the video, and you can hear a background chorus of pitchfork-holding Canada haters doing a synchronous "Fire Canada!" chant. In Utah.
Near or far, Steelers fans will never stop hating Matt Canada
Even McAfee can't believe what he's hearing and pauses the interview to point out the section of the crowd that was chanting and clapping to the rhythm of "Fire Canada!" The show was being taped in Utah at the time, hardly considered the hub of the Steelers fanbase or a hotbed of anti-Canada activity.
Nevertheless, on a random Friday afternoon, those Steelers fans in Utah were ready to continue the Matt Canada witch hunt until the coach was fired for good.
McAfee just laughed at the spectacle and said, "Matt Canada's life sucks." It really does.
Canada can start trying to win over some of his critics in Week 8's game against the Jaguars. Sitting second in the AFC North with a 4-2 record doesn't seem all that bad, but ask any angry sign-holding Steelers fan and they'll tell you it's the principle of the thing. And the principle is this: Matt Canada is not a good offensive coordinator. Fire that man.