3 players Knicks must re-sign this offseason
The 2023-24 NBA season was a big step forward for the New York Knicks, who consolidated some of their young assets to land a perfect fit for their roster in wing defender OG Anunoby. The Knicks immediately looked like a title contender upon Anunoby's arrival, running roughshod over the league in January before a series of injuries began to chip away at their top players.
Tom Thibodeau's team deserves credit for overcoming adversity and advancing all the way to Game 7 of the second round against Indiana but the sheer volume of injuries to key rotation players was too much to overcome. The fact that the Knicks didn't see Julius Randle at all during the postseason and missed Anunoby for almost the whole second round makes it trickier to determine if the 12-2 run they put together in January with everyone healthy was the result of small sample size or proof this team can be a title contender as is.
'The Knicks have a lot of potential free agents to consider this offseason, but these three players make a ton of sense for the franchise to retain going forward.
3. Jericho Sims
Given how badly the Knicks were injured at the end of last season, having usable depth pieces (particularly in the front court) is important. While Sims may not be a guy who gets trusted in big minutes, he did draw 27 starts for the Knicks over the past two years and is only 25 years old with some room to improve.
Thibodeau used Sims at times during the postseason when the Knicks were very banged up but his value could come in the regular season when he can soak up minutes if veterans need a rest night. The Knicks hold a team option on Sims worth $2.1 million, which is a good value for a guy with the ability to defend at the 4 and 5 positions as well as some rim-running potential.
The ideal Knicks' rotation would have Sims outside of it at the start of the season but he could also have value as a tradable piece if the team's long-running search for a star to play opposite Jalen Brunson and/or Randle comes to a head. Sims' salary won't move the needle in a deal but he is the kind of inexpensive role player that often helps round out a package.
2. Isaiah Hartenstein
The bigger frontcourt priority for the Knicks is Hartenstein, who is set to become a free agent after finishing out his two-year contract worth $16 million. The initial plan for Hartenstein was to serve as a backup for Mitchell Robinson but he was inserted into the starting lineup after Robinson underwent ankle surgery during the season and thrived.
Hartenstein may not have the rim-running ability of Robinson but he is an excellent passer out of the low post, opening up dimensions of the offense that Robinson could not. The pick-and-roll game for the Knicks was also more effective with Hartenstein operating as Brunson's partner, helping create more spacing for the star point guard to operate.
Thibodeau also loves Hartenstein as a willing defender who will go after loose balls and attack the offensive glass, a key part of the team's identity. The problem the Knicks could run into is that they don't have Hartenstein's early Bird Rights, capping their potential offer to him at four years and $72.5 million, just a shade over $16 million a year.
There is a market for players like Hartenstein on the open market as there are rumors that teams like Oklahoma City and Orlando could outbid the Knicks for his services. Given Robinson's shaky health history and how much better the offense flowed with Hartenstein, the Knicks have to offer him the aforementioned four-year deal and hope he isn't blown away by offers from other teams.
1. OG Anunoby
There is no question that the top priority for the Knicks this offseason is Anunoby, who is a perfect fit for what the Knicks want to do on both sides of the ball. Anunoby gives Thibodeau a matchup weapon on defense that allows everyone else to slide into more appropriate defensive roles while his ability to function without the ball on offense is important.
One of the reasons the fit with R.J. Barrett didn't work for this Knicks' team was that he needed the ball to function and was more of a driver, causing issues for an offense that needed open space in the paint for Brunson and Randle. Anunoby can attack the rim but also is a strong 3-point shooter, creating more spacing for the offense without demanding a lot of touches to make an impact on the score sheet.
The NBA is now a league where elite 3-and-D wings get paid and there will be a hefty market for Anunoby as teams like the Philadelphia 76ers have made him a top priority for their offseason. It appears likely that Anunoby will decline his player option and test the market, where he could max out with a five-year deal worth $245 million from the Knicks.
It is important to note that Anunoby's agent is the son of Knicks' team president Leon Rose so the odds are high that the two sides discussed the framework of a potential extension before the Knicks and Raptors completed the trade in December. It would be a disaster for the Knicks to part with both Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for a half-season of Anunoby so expect them to do whatever it takes to retain his services going forward.