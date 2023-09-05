3 players the Houston Rockets could realistically trade in 2023-24
With new head coach Ime Udoka and two expensive free agent additions Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks joining this summer, the Houston Rockets are attempting to transition out of their rebuild. Roster changes will continue to happen then, who could be on the move next season?
Three years ago, the Houston Rockets traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. It put an end to an incredibly successful era that never won a championship but delivered some of the best basketball the world has ever seen.
Chris Paul’s hamstring injury in the 2018 Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors will remain one of the biggest what-ifs of this generation, but it happened, and so did Harden’s toxic exit.
That’s brought us to where we are now. The Rockets haven’t made the playoffs since the Harden trade and instead committed to a rebuild. They stockpiled young talent under head coach Stephen Silas and then made a sharp pivot this summer.
Out went Silas, and in came former Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka who was relieved of his head coaching duties after helping the Celtics make the 2022 NBA Finals due to off-court affairs.
Alongside Udoka, the Rockets are welcoming free agent additions Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and Jeff Green and rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. They want to return to winning, but with how stacked the Western Conference is that’s much easier said than done even with their off-season additions.
Expect the Rockets to be an active team on the trade market this season as they continue to look to improve their roster. Here are three players they could potentially move during the 2023-24 NBA season.