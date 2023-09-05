3 players the Houston Rockets could realistically trade in 2023-24
With new head coach Ime Udoka and two expensive free agent additions Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks joining this summer, the Houston Rockets are attempting to transition out of their rebuild. Roster changes will continue to happen then, who could be on the move next season?
Players the Houston Rockets could realistically trade next season: 3. Jae'sean Tate
At 27 years old, on a cheap contract, and competing with some of Houston’s best young talent on the depth chart it’s hard to see a future for Jae’sean Tate in Houston.
Jae’sean Tate could be traded before the season starts to be honest, and in terms of return, he could just be a roster-trimming trade that equates to a salary dump. Tate is nothing special, and surplus to requirements for the Rockets.
He is 27 years old, meaning his window for dramatic improvements is all but closed. He averaged just over 9 points per game on 48/28/73 shooting splits last season. He’s only owed just over $13 million for the next two seasons, and next season is a team option.
Add all of this together, and Tate is more likely to be traded before the end of next season than he is to be on the Rockets roster. He’s also likely behind Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jalen Green, and maybe Kevin Porter Jr. and Tari Eason on the depth chart.
There’s no space for Tate with the Rockets anymore, but hopefully, with a trade, he’s able to help contribute to another organization and improve their wing rotation because Houston does not need help in that regard.