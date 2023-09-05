3 players the Houston Rockets could realistically trade in 2023-24
With new head coach Ime Udoka and two expensive free agent additions Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks joining this summer, the Houston Rockets are attempting to transition out of their rebuild. Roster changes will continue to happen then, who could be on the move next season?
Players the Houston Rockets could realistically trade next season: 2. Kevin Porter Jr.
He’s younger and has put up better numbers for the Houston Rockets, but Kevin Porter Jr. could easily be moved just like fellow teammate Jae’sean Tate during the upcoming season.
Kevin Porter Jr. is better and younger than Jae’Sean Tate, but that doesn’t mean he has enough to earn steady minutes in the Rockets rotation. He averaged close to 20 points per game last season on 44/37/78 splits and is only 23 years old. Those were losing numbers though.
The averages are not awful but putting them up for a team that won only 20 games doesn’t mean much. This summer's signings and draft selections also indicate their front office doesn’t put much stock in his numbers either. VanVleet, Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore all likely take minutes from him and so does Jalen Green.
Porter Jr.’s four-year, $63 million contract is also barely guaranteed. There is only a partial guarantee for the 2024-25 season, a non-guarantee for 2025-26, and a team option for 2026-27. So similar to Tate, he could primarily provide trade value as a salary dump which several teams may be interested in should their seasons turn sour.